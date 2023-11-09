Spartans roll into 2nd round

× 1 of 34 Expand David Leong Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) runs the ball during a Class 6A first-round playoff game between Mountain Brook and Buckhorn at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook cheerleaders prepare to lead their team onto the field before a Class 6A first-round playoff game between Mountain Brook and Buckhorn at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook captains prepare for the coin toss before a Class 6A first-round playoff game between Mountain Brook and Buckhorn at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. MOUNTAIN BROOK -- The Mountain Brook High School football team defeated Buckhorn 35-14 at home in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Thursday night.

The win, which improves the Spartans’ record to 8-3 on the season, advances Mountain Brook to the second round of the postseason.

“A beat is a beat,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager, now in his 18th season with the Spartans.

Mountain Brook commanded the game from the outset, controlling the tempo on offense and suffocating the Bucks on defense much of the night. Given the injuries on his team this year, Yeager praised his players, especially the new contributors, entering the fray at this late stage of the season.

“One of the biggest things, because of injuries, we had a lot of new guys in there,” he said. “I was very pleased with the level of execution that we had with three new guys in there [on offense].”

“It says a lot about those guys’ preparation throughout the year. They haven’t been just standing in the shadows and not doing anything. They’ve been preparing for this moment and tonight I thought they did a great job of stepping up and performing,” he added.

Running back Cole Gamble, not a newcomer to the Spartans offense, finished the game with 20 rushes for 171 yards. He was the Spartans’ most productive weapon on offense. The senior scored four of Mountain Brook’s five touchdowns in the game, rushing for three and catching another.

“Cole Gamble has been so durable,” Yeager said. “I can’t believe how that guy just keeps on and on and on carrying this football team.”

“I don’t know how much tread he’s got on that tire, but I hope it’s a lot,” he added.

The hosts opened the scoring early. Choosing on the coin toss to start the game with the ball, the Spartans marched 62 yards on eight plays, ending their first drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback John Cooper to sophomore Stuart Andrews.

Mountain Brook forced a quick turnover on Buckhorn’s opening possession, an interception by defensive back Clyde Beavers, and took advantage. Three plays later, Gamble scored his first touchdown of the night, running down the middle seam and catching a dart from Cooper for the 80-yard score.

The Spartans continued their dominance into the second quarter, starting that period of play with a 1-yard touchdown run by Gamble. Gamble added another later in the second quarter, this time on a 21-yard rush. The senior back would cap the Mountain Brook scoring on its first possession of the second half with his third touchdown rush on the night from 24 yards out.

Buckhorn, which managed 231 yards of total offense, was forced to punt six times in the game and had two turnovers in the first half. The Bucks added a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters, but it was too little, too late for the comeback at that point. The Spartans defense was stifling all evening.

“Our defense came out with a very strong start and that’s what we wanted them to do,” Yeager said.

Despite the impressive victory, Yeager says his team has yet to show its greatest potential.

“I know one thing: we have not played the best game we can play yet,” he said. “That’s still out in front of us, and that’s the one we’re chasing. That’s exciting.”

Asked whether his team can make a deep playoff run this season, Yeager was measured, yet confident.

“I think the ingredients are there, the ingredients are there,” he said. “We’ve just got to bring it all together.”

Mountain Brook will travel to the winner of the Cullman and Clay-Chalkville game next Friday night.

Click here to view all of our high school football photos.