Spartans come up short at Clay

CLAY -- In what is likely to be considered a classic playoff game, Clay-Chalkville High School continued its march through the 2023 season by edging Mountain Brook 17-13 on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

While the Spartans and the Cougars relied heavily on their run games, defense and special teams play to control the clock and field position, it came to each team’s willingness to roll the dice on fourth downs in the fourth quarter. However, it was Clay-Chalkville who converted more often, punching its ticket to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Trailing 10-7 midway through the third quarter, Mountain Brook's workhorse of a running back, Cole Gamble, powered into the end zone from 3 yards out. Although the extra point was no good, the Spartans gained their first lead of the contest, 13-10.

The Cougars’ offense, led by senior quarterback and University of Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe, struggled to move the ball against a stout Spartans defense after scoring on the first drive of the game. As the third quarter came to a close, Mountain Brook’s defense appeared to have the edge, forcing the Cougars into consecutive false start penalties.

At that point, Mbakwe took over.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Mbakwe powered 7 yards on third-and-11 from the Spartans’ 34-yard line. The Cougars decided to go for it on fourth down, and Mbakwe took it to the house for a 27-yard touchdown, giving Clay-Chalkville a 17-13 edge it would hold.

“I took the headset and said ‘Coach, put the ball in my hands,’” he said. “That’s all.”

“We were just trying to pick up a first down and the play just ended up hitting,” said Clay-Chalkville head coach Drew Gilmer. “That’s the dynamic thing about having him back there. Every time he touches it, there is a threat for him to take it all the way and put six on the board.”

Mountain Brook still had a chance to win, starting its next drive from its own 32-yard line. Quarterback John Cooper and Gamble did most of the heavy lifting, keeping the ball on the ground. With 4:51 left, Cooper eked out a first down on a fourth-and-1 from the Cougars’ 49-yard line.

The drive stalled, however, as Cooper’s pass attempt to Hudson Young fell incomplete on fourth-and-5 from the Clay-Chalkville 13-yard line with just 3:39 left in the game.

The Spartans defense put Mbakwe under pressure on the ensuing series, forcing an ill-advised pass on third down, one that was intercepted with less than two minutes to play.

With one last chance to take the lead, Mountain Brook took over on the Cougars’ 28-yard line, but could only manage 5 yards on the first three plays of the drive. Then, on fourth-and-5 from the Clay-Chalkville 23, Cooper connected with Young on the right sideline. However, after a short consultation, the officials marked the Spartans a yard short, turning the ball over on downs with just 14 seconds left.

Gilmer said the Cougars showed resilience in a game in which they committed a boatload of penalties and seemed to struggle to get a rhythm on offense against a tough defense.

“I think these guys learned the further you go in the playoffs, every single detail matters. If you don’t pay attention to details, you can get exposed and get embarrassed,” said Gilmer. “They shortened the game and limited possessions. Coach [Chris] Yeager does a great job. I have a ton of respect for them.”

Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said he is proud of the effort his team displayed against one of the best teams in the state, regardless of classification.

“Number one, this was a great high school football game. Hats off to them. They have a great football team,” said Yeager. “It means a lot and it’s what high school football is all about, when their coaches and parents come over here and talk about how hard our kids played. That means a great deal.

“It’s what high school football is meant to be. Kids doing their best,” Yeager added. “I’m proud of them.”

After an impressive 2023 campaign, including a win over 7A Hoover in late September and a 21-point victory over Buckhorn in the first round of the playoffs, the Spartans finished 2023 with an overall 8-4 record.

Following the win, the Cougars remain undefeated, 11-0, and will play at Muscle Shoals in the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs next Friday.

