Mountain Brook Football Preview: Spartans looking to continue successful run

Photo by Laura Chramer. Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) looks to tackle the ball carrier during the first half of a football game between Mountain Brook and Southside-Gadsden at Spartan Stadium in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs Nov. 5. Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) passes the ball in a Class 6A semifinal game between the Spartans and Cougars held at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Nov. 26. Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook kicker Reed Harradine (12) punts the ball in a game against Briarwood at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 7.

The Mountain Brook High School football program has been on quite a successful run of late. The Spartans have won at least eight games each of the last six years, including 12-win campaigns and a state semifinal appearance in back-to-back seasons.

Head coach Chris Yeager is enjoying the recent run of success of the program and believes it can continue in 2022 because of the team’s collective mindset.

“One thing I’ve enjoyed about it is the consistency of what players are coming in and looking for,” he said. “All players want to be successful, but I think they come in with a personal growth mindset. When you get a group of people doing that, it shows up.”

As with any season, the Spartans lost some key players and coaches that were integral to the team’s success last year. But new players are expected to rise up and step into new roles, while a host of new coaches have fit right in to the program culture.

Shane Stearns has been elevated to defensive coordinator after Robert Evans took the Vestavia Hills head job. Buddy Pell and Chad Merrill also join the Spartans’ defensive staff, coming from coordinator jobs at Hartselle and Hoover, respectively. Brad Easley joins the fold as an offensive assistant and Kyle Speer has taken over as the head strength and conditioning coach, coming over from Tulane.

“They’ve done a really good job with our kids,” Yeager said.

OFFENSE

There are several familiar faces back for the Mountain Brook offense. Along the offensive line, three starters return, in Davis Peterson, Mac Smith and William Courtenay. Peterson has moved over to center from guard and will anchor that position group.

Watts Alexander, William Tomlin and Henry Boehme are competing for starting spots as well. Carter Kelley is another returning starter at the tight end position, an important blocking and receiving role in the Mountain Brook offense.

John Colvin is back as the team’s quarterback after leading the Spartans to a 12-2 mark and 34 points per game last fall. Yeager lauded his management and leadership skills while also speaking highly of John Cooper and Charlie Johnston.

Mountain Brook may have the most quality depth at running back since Yeager has been the head coach. Cole Gamble and Will Waldrop both started games last year and both are in line for strong seasons once again. But one of the players to stand out the most during offseason work is Jack King.

“Jack King is going to have a great year,” Yeager said.

Jackson Beatty is back as the leading receiver, with Yeager mentioning the likes of Clark Sanderson and Rob Gillespie as players eager to step into more prominent roles.

DEFENSE

As Stearns takes over the defense, he will certainly have an experienced linebacker group to lean on.

“He’s been here over 10 years, so he’s been with three defensive coordinators. I’m sure he’s learned something from every one of those guys,” Yeager said.

Trent Wright will be a three-year starter for the Spartans in the middle of the defense, with playmaker Vaughn Frost back as well. Billy Radney, Pete Fruin and Drew Widener will also rotate in at linebacker for the Spartans.

“If your Mike linebacker is a three-year starter, you feel good about it,” Yeager said.

Along the front line, Sam Hunt stood out in the spring, with Parker Avery and Ethan Wint also stepping up and proving able to be key players.

Mountain Brook also has several key returners in the secondary, with Tucker Crawford, Mac Palmer and Braxton Dean all top-flight players. Clyde Beavers, Hampton King and Benjamin Payne are rotating at cornerback as well. Dean missed much of the spring recovering from injury but is in line for another big fall on the back end of the defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Mountain Brook will get to reap the benefits of Reed Harradine’s leg for one final season. The senior kicker has been a big factor for the Spartans since he was a freshman and is coming off a state championship with the Mountain Brook soccer team in the spring.

“He’s pretty special,” Yeager said.

Beatty, Waldrop, Gamble and Sanderson are among those likely to take care of the kickoff and punt return duties.

SCHEDULE

Mountain Brook opens up its season with a Thursday night matchup against Vestavia Hills, where former defensive coordinator Evans is now the head coach. Also in non-region play, the Spartans will take on James Clemens, Hoover and Baker.

“We tried to schedule all [Class] 7A teams to get really good competition, and I think we did,” Yeager said.

Mountain Brook remained in Class 6A, Region 5 this fall, but there are many unknowns in the competition.

The Spartans will compete against Minor, Woodlawn, Jackson-Olin, Parker, Mortimer Jordan and Gardendale, looking to extend their playoff streak to a seventh consecutive season.