Gardendale knocks off Spartans in final minute

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager talks with the Spartans following a 29-28 loss to Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) scores a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive lineman Billy Hoyt (97) turns to block Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) in a game at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) takes the handoff from Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Will Waldrop (18) runs the ball in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) carries the ball on the punt return in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) looks to pass the ball in a game at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive lineman Sam Hunt (44) celebrates after blocking a field goal attempt by Gardendale in a game at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Hampton King (38) moves to block Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) in a game at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) reaches out in an attempt to catch a pass in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Braxton Dean (13) and Mountain Brook defensive back Mac Palmer (16) cover Gardendale wide receiver Adyn Cupps (12) on a play in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Tucker Crawford (29) moves to block Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) on the run in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Mac Palmer (16) and Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (33) tackle Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) in a game at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Tucker Crawford (29) and other defenders move to block Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) on the run in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive lineman Billy Hoyt (97) moves in coverage as Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) looks to make a play at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) carries the ball in a game against Gardendale at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Gardendale 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

MOUNTAIN BROOK – Gardendale High School led for only 19 seconds on Friday night.

But that was all the Rockets needed to secure the Class 6A, Region 5 title, as they left Spartan Stadium with a dramatic 29-28 win over Mountain Brook.

Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson drove his team 79 yards over 12 plays in the final minutes, scoring on a 1-yard sneak and a short run for the 2-point conversion to give his team a 29-28 lead with 19 seconds to play.

That score capped off a huge night for the signal caller, who rushed it 24 times, piling up a whopping 295 yards and four touchdowns.

Gardendale clinched the Region 5 title with the win, improving to 6-0 in the region and 7-2 overall. It’s the Rockets’ first region title since 2006 and the first in head coach Chad Eads’ five-year tenure.

Mountain Brook fell to 8-1 and 5-1 in the region with the loss. Despite the setback, Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager believes facing a quarterback the caliber of Nelson will help prepare his team for the postseason.

“As good as that quarterback is, we needed to see that,” Yeager said following the game. “We’ve seen some good quarterbacks, but we’ve not seen anything like that. We knew that coming in. He was everything we thought he would be.”

Each team punted twice in the fourth quarter before the Rockets put their long drive together to notch the winning score.

It looked as if Mountain Brook was close to putting the game away early in the third quarter, as the Spartans went up 28-14 on Mac Palmer’s 26-yard interception return. Palmer’s score was the second pick-six of the night for Mountain Brook. Vaughn Frost scooted 23 yards down the sideline in the first quarter to score the game’s first points.

But each time Mountain Brook nosed ahead, Nelson and the Rockets responded. He scored on a 52-yard dash to tie the game at 7-7, then scored on a 74-yard run to make it 14-14 moments after John Colvin hit Jackson Beatty in stride for a 77-yard Mountain Brook score.

Cole Gamble, who led the Spartans with 90 yards on 23 rushes, scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to give Mountain Brook a 21-14 halftime lead. Nelson also scored on a 68-yard run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-21.

The loss snapped a 17-game region winning streak for Mountain Brook, which was aiming for its third straight perfect slate and region crown.

“if you look at it from the big picture, two of the best teams in the state played tonight,” Yeager said. “We got beat by one point. We’ll probably see each other again [in the playoffs]. We’ll learn from it and grow and that’s all you can do.”

Mountain Brook moved the ball pretty successfully in the first half, but punted on its first five second-half possessions, as the Rockets defense avoided surrendering the big play.

“We had some opportunities, we just missed them,” Yeager said.

In addition to his running exploits, Nelson completed 12-of-19 passes for 109 yards. His top target was Adyn Cupps, who caught four balls for 50 yards.

Colvin finished 7-of-19 passing for 135 yards. Beatty finished with three grabs for 91 yards, while Rob Gillespie had two catches for 28 yards. Will Waldrop also added 26 yards on five carries.

Next week, Mountain Brook will travel to Baker to wrap up the regular season. Gardendale will host Hueytown next week. Both teams will have home playoff games in two weeks.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.