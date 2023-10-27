Spartans win high-scoring affair

× 1 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) is able to get into Gardendale's secondary for a first down at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 2 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas The unsung heros, Mountain Brook band dads take a second to get a group photo at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 3 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas A future Mountain Brook varsity cheerleader at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 4 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas An aerial view of Driver football Stadium during a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 5 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Two of mountainboorkís finest at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 6 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork school resource officer Richard Knecht poses with cheerleaders at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 7 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork band students at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 8 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork band students at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High School’s on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 9 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboorkís band drum major at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 10 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork players review the previous drive on the sideline at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 11 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork students section at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High School’s on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 12 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook players run onto the field during pregame festivities at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 13 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook cheerleaders run onto the field during pregame festivities at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 14 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook defensive back Oliver Bloomston (24) is able to stop the Gardendale runner before getting the first down at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 15 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook defensive back George Evans (23) putting pressure on the Gardendale quaterback at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 16 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas The Gardendale lineman with a questionalble hold against Mountan Brook linebacker Pelham Comer (41) as he pressures the Gardendale quaterback at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 17 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook running back Jack King (17) dives for extra yardage at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 18 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook receiver Clark Sanderson (21) is able to hold onto the ball during a deep pass reception, setting the Spartans up for a touchdown at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 19 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook receiver Clark Sanderson (21) is able to hold onto the ball during a deep pass reception, setting the Spartans up for a touchdown at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 20 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) during a sweeping run to set the Spartans upf or a touchdown at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 21 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook receiver Clark Sanderson (21) and tight end JC Adams (46) celebrate a touchdown at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 22 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook receiver Hudson Young (26) anticipates the kick off at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 23 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Somehow Gardendale quarterback Mccalan Beason (5) is able to avoid a sack by Mountan Brook linebacker William Grier McDuffie (10) at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 24 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook quaterback John Cooper (11) wathes his pass hit the mark Receiver Clark Sanderson (21) at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 25 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) dives over the Gardendale defense at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 26 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook quaterback John Cooper (11) has plenty of time to thow a deep pass that set the Spartans up for a touchdown at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High School’s on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 27 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook’s center passing the play call to the rest of the lineman at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High School’s on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 28 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook kicker Harrison Fell (36) during a kick off at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High School’s on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 29 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook receiver Hudson Young (26) signals the reception and touchdown or team mate receiver Clark Sanderson (21) at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 30 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook defensive back Parker Rogers (26) during a kick off at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 31 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook lineman Carter Colvin (65) trying to keep a lane open for his running back at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 32 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountan Brook dance team members cheering at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High School’s on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 33 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork players take a knee during an injury timeout for a teammate at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 34 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork Head coach: Chris Yeager at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 35 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork running back Cole Gamble (19) dives into the end zone for a Spartan touchdown at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 36 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainboork team Captains lineman William Courtenay (57), linebacker William Grier McDuffie (10), defensive back Clyde Beavers (20) and running back Cole Gamble (19) during the coin toss at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 37 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainbrook dance team members at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 38 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountainbrook dance team members at a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 39 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas An aerial view of Driver football Stadium during a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 40 of 40 Expand Photo by James Nicholas An aerial view of Driver football Stadium during a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schoolís on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Gardendale High School, Driver football Stadium in Gardendale AL. Photo by James Nicholas Prev Next

GARDENDALE – The script switched for a Mountain Brook High School football team accustomed to winning games with grit and defense.

On Friday night, the grit showed up in the second half and the defense did enough to help pull out a 56-42 victory at Gardendale in a Class 6A, Region 5 game. But this one was about a passing game fueled by John Cooper and Clark Sanderson and a marvelous performance by rugged running back Cole Gamble.

“Well, I think punters from both teams should be well rested and recovered for next week,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “There wasn’t a lot of punting going on tonight.”

As it turns out, that’s not such a bad thing for a Mountain Brook team that clinched second place in Region 5. The Spartans improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in region. Mountain Brook will host Buckhorn in the first round of the 6A playoffs on Nov. 10.

“Some games you win 7-0, some games you have to have a shootout,” Yeager said. “We needed a game like this, though. We needed a game where we kept fighting, going back and forth, back and forth.”

They certainly got that from the Rockets on Friday night. Gardendale (3-6 overall, 3-3 in region) scored on its first three drives with speedy running back Boogie Harris eating up yardage in chunks and quarterback Mac Beason coming up with big plays in the passing game. Harris had 219 rushing yards at half, including a 60-yard touchdown run.

But the Spartans matched that scoring production with scoring tosses of 24 and 28 yards from Cooper to Sanderson and a 5-yard scoring run by Gamble. The Spartans finally got a first half stop midway through the second quarter and surged ahead on 35-yard pass from Cooper to tight end JC Adams. On the scoring play, which came on fourth-and-10, Cooper fought away from a potential sack and found a wide open Adams behind the defense.

“It was very big,” said Yeager, whose team led 28-21 at halftime. “At Mountain Brook, we’re not used to that. We’re not used to going, ‘OK guys, we need to get a stop [please].’ At Mountain Brook, we always start with defense.”

On offense, the Spartans started with Gamble running the ball in the second half and he didn’t stop running until Mountain Brook had the game in hand. In the second half alone, Gamble had 25 carries for 215 yards with touchdown runs of 1, 31, 3 and 46 yards. He also gathered in a fourth quarter onside kick and narrowly missed returning it for a score. He finished with 279 rushing yards on 35 carries.

“You tell your linemen get hat on a hat and let him do the rest,” Yeager said. “You just make sure nobody is left unblocked. Cole does the rest. I’ve seen that guy, he’ll split through seams no wider than a credit card. Man, he’s a generational back. The thing I’m most impressed with him where he makes those 4- or 5-yard runs where nothing is there. He might be the best I’ve ever seen at that.”

The other key part of the second half was taking Harris out of the offensive equation for the Rockets. Harris had four touches for 33 yards in the second half, largely because the Spartans kept Gardendale behind the sticks with early-down losses.

Cooper finished with 223 passing yards and Sanderson had seven catches for 175 yards. Gardendale, which had a three-game winning streak snapped but will advance to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, had 438 total yards, while Mountain Brook gained 505 yards.

Click here to view all of our high school football photos.