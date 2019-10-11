Last-second heroics keep Spartans unbeaten

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Paulson Wright (1) throws the ball for a 2-point conversion during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Paulson Wright (1) catches a pass during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Sam Higgins (21) runs the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Riley Quick (72) and Hewitt-Trussville’s Jamarion White (9) celebrate after a Husky touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Mountain Brook Spartan sideline erupts after a 2-point conversion to put the Spartans ahead of Hewitt-Trussville by one point during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spartan student section cheers for Mountain Brook during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Sean Jackson (33) runs the ball as he’s tackled by Mountain Brook’s John McMillan (44) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Strother Gibbs (12) throws the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Atkins Roberts (12) kicks the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 10 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spartan cheerleaders react as time runs out on the clock during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 11 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Mountain Brook Spartan sideline erupts after a 2-point conversion to put the Spartans ahead of Hewitt-Trussville by one point during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 12 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Jake Thompson (17) catches a pass to score a touchdown for the Spartans during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 13 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Jackson Holland (7) runs the ball as Mountain Brook’s John McMillan (44) moves in on the tackle during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 14 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Sam Higgins (21) is brought down by Hewitt-Trussville’s Jamyre Reese (6) and Hewitt-Trussville’s Malachi Moore (13) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 15 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Sean Jackson (33) runs the ball as Mountain Brook’s John McMillan (44) moves in on the tackle during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 16 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spartans celebrate following Mountain Brook’s 11-10 win against Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson × 17 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spartans celebrate following Mountain Brook’s 11-10 win against Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson × 18 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Jackson Holland (7) run the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 19 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spartan student section reacts as time runs out on the clock during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 20 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Mountain Brook Spartans sing the alma-mate following the team’s 11-10 win against Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson × 21 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Zach Bass (3) high-fives the Spartan student section following the team’s 11-10 win against Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson × 22 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Blake Pugh (2) catches the punt during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 23 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Logan Brewer (4) intercepts a ball intended for Hewitt-Trussville’s Dazalin Worsham (4) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 24 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spartans celebrate as the clock hits 0 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 25 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Michael Brogan (32) runs the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 26 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Jake Thompson (17) runs the ball as Hewitt-Trussville’s Michael Edwards (10) moves in to make the stop during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 27 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Michael Brogan (32) runs the ball as Hewitt-Trussville’s Michael Edwards (10) moves in to make the tackle during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 28 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Strother Gibbs (12) hands the ball to Mountain Brook’s Sam Higgins (21) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 29 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spartan cheerleaders react as time runs out on the clock during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 30 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Jackson Holland (7) is brought down by the the Mountain Brook defense during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 31 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Jackson Holland (7) hands the ball to Hewitt-Trussville’s Clint Simpson (28) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 32 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Sam Higgins (21) is brought down by Hewitt-Trussville’s Sam Jones (12) and Hewitt-Trussville’s Jamyre Reese (6) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 33 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Sam Higgins (21) runs the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 34 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Jackson Holland (7) turns to pass the ball to Hewitt-Trussville’s Clint Simpson (28) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 35 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Sean Jackson (33) runs the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 36 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Jordan Lynn (23) kicks the extra point for the Huskies during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 37 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville’s Jordan Lynn (23) high-fives a ball-boy after scoring the extra point for the Huskies during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson × 38 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Strother Gibbs (12) looks to pass the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 11-10. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

MOUNTAIN BROOK -- One of the more magical plays you’ll ever see ended up just how it was drawn up.

In the end, Class 7A No. 5 Mountain Brook defeated Hewitt-Trussville 11-10 on Paulson Wright’s 2-point conversion pass to Jake Thompson. It resulted in the Spartans improving to 7-0, 5-0 in Region 3 play and clinching a playoff berth. It ended the Huskies’ (4-4, 1-4) chances of making the playoffs.

But if only it was that simple.

Quarterback Strother Gibbs took the snap and handed it off to Sam Higgins, who was supposed to pitch it to Wright, ideally to throw a pass to Gibbs or Thompson. However, Hewitt-Trussville’s Jamarion White blew up the play, forcing a fumble before the pitch. Wright recovered it at the 20, heaved it in the air off his back foot and across his body, and it went to a crossing Thompson, who caught it at about the goal line and powered into the end zone.

The Spartans held on after a short kickoff and the celebration was on.

“It’s been some kind of season,” Spartans coach Chris Yeager said. “Maybe there’s some more magic. We’ve won every way you could imagine this season: offense, defense and now a miracle. Paulson threw it up there on a prayer and thank the Lord it was answered.”

It capped off a remarkable last seven minutes for Mountain Brook. Up 7-3, Hewitt-Trussville faced third-and-goal at the 2, but Logan Brewer — whose interception set up Atkins Roberts’ 33-yard field goal for the only first-half scoring — led the charge for a tackle of Sean Jackson for a loss of four. Jordan Lynn’s short field goal gave the Huskies a 10-3 lead.

Then came the drive, and what a drive it was.

Thompson caught a 23-yard pass on 1st and 24 after a penalty on the opening play, and then caught a 10-yard pass on fourth-and-9 around midfield. Gibbs hit Crawford Golden for a 27-yard gain to the 11 and the Spartans had a third-and-goal at the 2. The Huskies forced Gibbs to fumble, but a teammate recovered at the 8. On the next play, Gibbs hit Thompson for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

That’s when the Spartans — with region powers Thompson and Hoover looming on the schedule — went for two instead of going for the tie.

“We were winded,” Yeager said. “No. 1, we’re thin with injuries. It came down to we didn’t think we could go toe to toe with them in an overtime.”

It was special for the sophomore Thompson, normally one of the top blocking receivers. He finished with 70 yards on five catches. Gibbs completed 13-of-17 passes for 144 yards and the touchdown.

“I’ve caught like two balls all year,” Thompson said. “I was on my crossing route and I peeked back. I saw the ball rolling in the backfield. I saw Paulson pick it up. I was right there and he threw it right to me.”

He was there at the right time.

“He’s a baller,” Gibbs said. “Tonight, he just got open and I was able to find him off the edge. He just had a great game. He plays relentless.”

It was a back-to-back heartbreaker for the Huskies, who were driving late last week against Vestavia Hills in a 19-14 loss before quarterback Cade Carruth got hurt on the third-to-last play.

Jackson Holland, the team’s third different starting quarterback and normally a starting safety, put his team in a position to win. He scored on a 1-yard run with 2:36 left in the third quarter not long after his 28-yard pass to Jackson set up the score. On the next drive, he hit Jamyre Reese with a 48-yard bomb, but the Huskies had to settle for the field goal.

“It’s tough,” Huskies coach Josh Floyd said. “Our D-line, they were having to hold us to block us. They had trouble blocking our guys all night. I don’t know, it was just kind of a fluke deal at the end. We’ll have to watch film to see what happened.”

Holland finished 6-of-10 for 107 yards with an interception, recorded by Mountain Brook’s Brewer. Jackson had 79 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Mountain Brook is at Thompson next week while Hewitt-Trussville travels to Tuscaloosa County.

Click here to purchase photos from the game.