Mountain Brook High School softball on an upswing

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Chloe Hontzas (45) makes contact during an at-bat as the Spartans face Clay-Chalkville in a game at the Mountain Brook High School softball field March 2.

To anyone that has observed the Mountain Brook High School softball program over the last three or four years, it is clear that things have been on a gradual upswing.

Gone are the days when the Spartans looked at their season schedule and saw no surefire victories. These days, there are a handful of games Mountain Brook has every intention of finishing in five innings or less via mercy rule.

“The biggest game changer for this year has been the fight that has shown up,” Mountain Brook head coach Heather McGuirk said. “Even if we get down early, we fight back and that’s something we haven’t been able to say in past years.”

Not only that, but the tune is changing in tight games against good teams. In previous seasons, the Spartans would come away from close losses with heads held high. Now, there’s an expectation to win those games.

“That’s been one of the most fun things as coach, seeing the transition from overcoming the battle that we have been facing, competing against good teams and even beating good teams,” McGuirk said.

One of the highlights for the Spartans this year came Feb. 22, when they knocked off area foe Chelsea, one of those “good teams” McGuirk was referring to, 8-5. Mountain Brook jumped out to a huge lead in the first inning and hung on from there, beating a team that blew it out multiple times last year.

On March 1, Mountain Brook traveled to Cherokee County, a team accustomed to postseason success at the Class 4A level. In a game that was tight the whole way, the Spartans claimed a 5-4 win on Chloe Hontzas’ game-winning sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning.

“It was neck and neck and a lot of times in the past, we’d just give out,” McGuirk said. “We’d be right there and it just breaks loose. We’ve been really preaching situational hitting and knowing your circumstances. Chloe executed perfectly with a fly ball to the right side. The selflessness of the team itself and putting our team goals ahead of our individual goals has really fueled the fire.”

Hontzas is the lone senior for the Spartans this year on a team that has been classified as “young” for a few years now and still carries that label. But the Spartans are growing, both in age and performance level.

There are several standouts in the lineup on a daily basis, with players such as Edith Kaplan, Ellie Pitts, Marrison Kearse and Reagan Rape all being able to contribute to the pitching staff as well.

Marisa White and Jenna Olszewski are assistants with McGuirk this season. White has been on staff previously, but Olszewski, a Spain Park High alum and former UAB softball player, has brought a wealth of experience to the program.

This year, those Mountain Brook softball goals seem much more achievable than they have in the past. Last spring, the Spartans were a Homewood walk-off home run away from reaching the regional tournament.

“Our goal is to get out of area at the end of the year and go compete at regionals,” McGuirk said. “Let’s take it one game at a time and let’s do something we haven’t done here in a really long time.”