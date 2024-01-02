Mountain Brook High School student- athletes to play at college level

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook High School held a signing day for nine of its student-athletes on Nov. 15.

Nine student-athletes from Mountain Brook High School signed their National Letter of Intent on Nov. 15 to play collegiate athletics upon their graduation from Mountain Brook High School in May 2024.

Thomas Norris: Mississippi State University (men’s golf)

Hannah Parant: University of Alabama (volleyball)

Lucy Benton: Baylor University (women's track / cross-country)

Pippa Roy: Creighton University

(women's tennis)

Ty Davis: Creighton University (men's basketball)

John Robicheaux: Samford University (baseball)

Sellers Neuendorf: Auburn University at Montgomery (baseball)

Kenneth Diddle: Shelton State (baseball)

James Graphos: Shelton State (baseball)

Mountain Brook High School Athletic Director Andy Urban said he is proud of these young men and women for this significant accomplishment and having the opportunity to represent themselves, their families and their school at the next level.

“Mountain Brook High School produces not only high-quality student-athletes but, more importantly, high-character individuals who we know will lead their teammates at the next level,” Urban said. “It would not be possible without their hard work and commitment to their craft, sacrifice from their families and the support of their coaches and teammates.”

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.