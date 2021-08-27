Spartans handle Huntsville

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway The Mountain Brook High School defense gets ready in a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. Mountain Brook won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook enters the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) prepares for the snap during a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook's sideline during a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager during a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook kicker Reed Harradine (12) gets set during a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook following a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook's student section during a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook's John Colvin (12) heads to midfield for the coin toss before a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway. Prev Next

HUNTSVILLE -- John Colvin hit Jackson Beatty in stride for a 54-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on Friday night. That score set the tone, as Mountain Brook High School went on to defeat Huntsville 38-7 at Milton Frank Stadium.

The junior duo connected on big plays all night, propelling the Spartans to a 2-0 start on the season.

"When people are trying to stop the run, then they load the box up,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. “Then, they have to go one on one with our receivers. John (Colvin) had great balance and was able to make some great throws.”

The Spartans special teams unit struggled early with two turnovers on punt returns but made up for it. With 9:40 left in the second quarter, Mountain Brook blocked Huntsville’s punt at the Panthers 17-yard line. The ball bounced into the end zone and three Spartans recovered it for the touchdown to extend the lead to 17-0.

Later in the second quarter, Colvin found Beatty again for an 86-yard touchdown pass, which put the Spartans up 24-0 entering the locker room.

Mountain Brook found the end zone twice more in the third quarter, before bringing in the second team to finish out the game in the fourth quarter. With 7:20 left in the third, Colvin found Beatty for one more touchdown connection, this one from 37 yards out. George Cain scored on a run later in the quarter.

Yeager said the most important thing about this game and this time of season is trending upwards on a daily basis. Mountain Brook looks to build on its early season success next Thursday. as the Spartans host Woodlawn to begin Class 6A, Region 5 play.