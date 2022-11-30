Mountain Brook Junior High School cross-country sweeps Metro South Tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Randy Stephens. The 2022 Mountain Brook Junior High cross-country team.

The Mountain Brook Junior High School boys and girls cross-country teams swept the Metro South Tournament in mid-September.

The girls won by 44 points on a strong 1-2-3-5 finish of Emelia White, Anna Erdberg, Kayman Hamilton and Francesca Demarco. Other scorers and all-metro runners were Emma Pounds, Claudia Nagi, Mary Lynne Hennessey, Elise Jackson, Hayden Butler, Sydney Martin and Kathryn Baker.

The boys won by 37, led by a second-place finish by Brooks Bazemore. The other scorers were Luke Cribbs, Oliver Mange, Nicholson Lowery, Park Holley, James Burnette, Tripp Thuston, Joseph Zebot, Crawford Screws, Jack Williason and Ethan Schnioer. It was the most all-metro performers ever for the boys team.

– Submitted by Randy Stephens.