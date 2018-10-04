Spartans continue surge, stay unbeaten

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager celebrates with his team on Thursday night. × 2 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Mountain Brook band performs at halftime during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 3 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Oak Mountain's Christian Hood (17) breaks up a pass intended for Mountain Brooks Hamp Greene (1) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 4 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's AJ Gates (7) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 5 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's Strother Gibbs (12) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 6 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager postgame on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 7 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager postgame on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 8 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Mountain Brook football team during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 9 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 10 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's AJ Gates (7) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 11 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's Daniel Wilbanks (8) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 12 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's Alex Washington (3) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 13 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's AJ Gates (7) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 14 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Mountain Brook band performs at halftime during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 15 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Mountain Brook band performs at halftime during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 16 of 25 Expand Jimmy J. Mitchell Mountain Brook's Daniel Wilbanks (8) scores a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 17 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Mountain Brook band performs at halftime during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 18 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Mountain Brook band performs at halftime during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 19 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's Strother Gibbs (12) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 20 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's Alex Washington (3) breaks up a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 21 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook's AJ Gates (7) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 22 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Oak Mountaain cheerleaders during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 23 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager postgame on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 24 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brooks Crawford Golden (9) during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. × 25 of 25 Expand Jimmy Mitchell The Mountain Brook band performs at halftime during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – The Spartans are here, and they’re not going anywhere.

That’s what Mountain Brook High School head coach Chris Yeager told his team following an emphatic 21-0 shutout victory over Class 7A, Region 3 opponent Oak Mountain on Thursday night at Heardmont Park.

“That was unbelievable,” Yeager said. “Unbelievable job by the defense and by the staff, too.”

No. 7 Mountain Brook (6-0) held Oak Mountain (1-5) to just 138 total yards and used a punishing ground attack to take care of the Eagles in just over two hours.

“It was preparation,” said Spartans defensive back Baynes Autrey, who picked off a pass on the evening. “We had two weeks to prepare and our coaching staff did a great job and we executed out that game plan.”

The Spartans controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, rushing for 201 yards on their own. AJ Gates picked up 93 yards and scored twice on 14 carries, while Daniel Wilbanks racked up 50 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

An offensive line that returned just one starter from a season ago paved the way for the Mountain Brook ball-carriers to churn up yardage.

“This is one of the most unlikely offensive lines I’ve ever coached, and week after week, I’m amazed at what they’re doing. I really thought that was going to be our weak link, but they keep proving me wrong,” said Yeager.

The first quarter was played to a scoreless stalemate, but Mountain Brook capitalized on a short field thanks to Alex Washington’s interception and broke through with 3:57 to go in the second quarter. Wilbanks carried the ball four times in a row and finished off the drive with a 6-yard plunge to put the Spartans up 7-0, the edge they would hold at halftime.

Mountain Brook took the ball at the outset of the third quarter and drove 70 yards on 10 plays, with Gates running 11 yards off left tackle to score and make it 14-0. Gates added a 2-yard plunge later in the quarter after an Oak Mountain muffed punt.

“You hate to come out and feel like you’re underachieving,” said Oak Mountain head coach Cris Bell. “Defensively, we competed. I thought they battled.”

Evan Smith, Oak Mountain’s freshman quarterback who has terrorized opposing defenses so far this season, was held to just 83 all-purpose yards. Luke Percer gained 57 yards on the ground on 13 carries and caught three passes for 21 yards to lead the Eagles.

“We’ve got to look at what we’re doing offensively and really evaluate what we’re doing and where we are and make sure we’re putting our kids in position to be successful,” Bell said.

The Eagles have lost five in a row after defeating Chelsea to open the season, but have already faced the gauntlet of Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and Thompson in a three-week stretch.

It’s the same stretch Mountain Brook is set to embark on next week, while Oak Mountain heads west to face Tuscaloosa County.