Gamble scores 6 times, Spartans roll

MOUNTAIN BROOK -- Nothing could stop Cole Gamble and the Mountain Brook High School rushing attack on Friday night.

The Spartans’ (9-2) opened the Class 6A playoffs with a dominant 49-7 victory over Pinson Valley (6-4). Gamble ran for 233 yards and six touchdowns as he paced his team to 322 rushing yards.

The win advances Mountain Brook to the second round, as the Spartans will travel to Gadsden City. The Titans defeated Cullman 41-24.

“I think we played one of the cleanest games we’ve played all year long,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “We went back to the fundamentals and I think we got better.”

Mountain Brook scored on its first seven drives of the game, excluding a one-play kneel down before the half.

Gamble’s first score came less than three minutes into the contest after John Colvin found Clark Sanderson for a 37-yard strike. Gamble punched it in the subsequent play from 3 yards out.

The next Spartans drive featured a 42-yard run by Gamble, in which he shook off multiple defenders along the way. Sanderson had a pair of third-down catches to set up the next Gamble score from 5 yards away as the junior running back was met at the goal line but stretched over a defender to score. Mountain Brook held a 14-0 advantage at 3:33 in the first quarter.

Will Waldrop came into the backfield on the third drive and ripped off runs of 22 and 36 yards on his first two carries. A face mask and encroachment by the Indians tacked on another 20 yards. Gamble came back into the contest and took the direct snap off the right side for a 14-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 21-0 before the opening quarter ended.

Mountain Brook’s defense forced a three-and-out on the next drive, which allowed the offense to start with the ball as the second quarter began. Colvin made a tough throw as he was falling backwards to hit a wide-open Jack King at the 5-yard line. Gamble got the call again and scored a couple plays later to extend the lead to 28-0.

The Spartans added one last score before the break to push the lead to 35-0. Sanderson beat the defense on a corner route and Colvin found him for a 17-yard touchdown.

Pinson Valley had a handful of splash plays throughout the first half, but could not show any sustainability on offense. The Spartans defense limited the visitors to 95 total yards and only four first downs through the opening 24 minutes.

The Mountain Brook defense continued to stand tall to open the second half. A tipped pass at the line of scrimmage fell into the arms of Billy Hoyt who returned it to the home 34-yard line.

Gamble found paydirt two plays later for his fifth touchdown. The Spartans led 42-0 with 8:59 showing in the third quarter.

The final Gamble touchdown came similarly to the previous one. A 12-yard rush was followed by a 34-yard score in which he sprinted through the last of many giant holes created by his offensive line that he saw throughout the night. Mountain Brook led 49-0 at the 5:08 mark of the third quarter.

“Our offensive line did a really good job,” said Gamble. “Credit to our coaches, too. We had a really good game plan and played just like we practiced.”

The Indians found the scoreboard before the third quarter concluded. Cam Jennings connected with Virginia-commit Amare Thomas for a big play of 50 yards to move the away side to the 4-yard line. Jennings pitched it over to DeMarion Hatten two plays later to bring it to the final score of 49-7.

The Mountain Brook defense finished with four sacks and two turnovers. The Spartans nearly doubled the Indians total yardage with a 457-203 advantage.

Gamble picked up 153 of his 233 rushing yards in the first half. He totaled 22 carries on the night.

Colvin finished 8-for-10 passing with 135 yards and the one touchdown pass. He did not have to attempt a throw in the second half.

Sanderson paced all players with five catches for 95 yards and the 17-yard score.

Taurus Chambers led the Indians with 83 total yards on 11 touches.

“It was a privilege to have a chance to see this team through from the beginning to the end,” said Pinson Valley head coach Lee Guess. “(Our players’) fight and desire to do everything the right way. I have to hand it to Mountain Brook. They have a chance to go all the way this year. They are a very solid, disciplined and impressive team.”

The Spartans now hold a 4-1 advantage against Pinson Valley all-time.

