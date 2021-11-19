Spartans pitch playoff shutout, advance to semifinals

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook assistant coach Mike Thorsen celebrates a missed Pinson Valley field goal during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley in the third round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Pinson, Ala. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley DB TJ Metcalf (2) persues Mountain Brook RB Cole Gamble (19) during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley in the third round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Pinson, Ala. × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley LB Zi Keith Spingfield (35) attempts to tackle Mountain Brook RB Cole Gamble (19) during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley in the third round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Pinson, Ala. × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook takes the field during a game between Mountain Brook and PINSON — Mountain Brook High School bumped its winning streak to seven games on Friday night at Willie Adams Stadium, extending its postseason run at least another week.

Head coach Chris Yeager’s defense pitched its seventh shutout of the year as his third-ranked Spartans (12-1) avenged last year’s playoff loss to Pinson Valley with a 30-0 victory on the road. This will be Yeager’s second straight trip to the Class 6A semifinals and his third such playoff push since taking over the Mountain Brook program in 2006.

A spot in the 2021 state championship game will be up for grabs next week when No. 1 Clay-Chalkville visits Spartan Stadium. The Spartans earned that opportunity with what Yeager called, “complementary football.”

“(Our defense) gave us great field position and our kicking game kept their offense backed up and our offense was really able to run the ball and keep our defense rested on the sideline — complementary football,” Yeager said following the win Friday.

Mountain Brook controlled the game with defense, holding the Tribe to 119 yards of offense on just 35 plays. The unit was also successful on third down, allowing Pinson to convert three of its 10 third-down opportunities.

After going to the break with a 10-0 advantage, Mountain Brook shortened the game with a committed ground game in the third and fourth quarters. Sophomore Cole Gamble led the attack with 144 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He opened up the second half with a 3-yard plunge between the tackles, capping a seven-play, 80-yard drive that stretched the Spartans lead to 17-0.

Mountain Brook junior Will Waldrop followed his 182-yard, three-touchdown rushing effort in the second round with a 111-yard, one-touchdown output on Friday in Pinson. He set the final count at 30-0 with an 11-yard scamper late in the fourth.

Yeager praised his backfield duo along with his offensive front following the win.

“(The offensive line) played good, team ball, communicated well and the running backs ran hard, too,” Yeager said.

The Spartans grabbed momentum late in the second quarter as they broke through for a blocked Pinson Valley punt, which set quarterback John Colvin up with a short field with only 21 seconds remaining in the half. He kickstarted the ensuing drive with a 20-yard completion to Jake Thompson and Reid Harradine swung home a 20-yard field goal as time expired, sending Mountain Brook to the locker room with a 10-0 advantage.

“In games like this it comes down to a play or two and that was a huge play,” Yeager said of the blocked punt. “It was big for momentum and it sort of set the tone for the second half.”

Colvin, a junior lefty, fired the only touchdown of the first half to George Cain — a 7-yard shot over the middle which punctuated a 65-yard drive on the opening possession of the night. Mountain Brook converted a pair of third downs on its way to the end zone.

Colvin went back to Cain for an 8-yard score in the fourth, closing his night with two TDs to go with 45 yards on a 5-for-9 passing effort.

Pinson Valley ends its season at 9-4.

