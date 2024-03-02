Buckhorn edges Spartans in state championship thriller

× 1 of 45 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Spartans walk off the court after a 52-51 loss in overtime to Buckhorn in the boys Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 45 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook's Ty Davis (3) high-fives his teammate after making a free throw in overtime of the boys Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Spartans fell to Buckhorn 52-51 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 45 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. BIRMINGHAM – The Spartans will have to settle for a red map trophy once again.

In a game full of emotional swings, the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team came up just short in the Class 6A state championship game, falling to Buckhorn 52-51 in overtime Saturday at the BJCC's Legacy Arena.

Buckhorn nearly won it at the end of regulation, but the Bucks made the defensive stop at the end of the overtime period to claim their second state title win over Mountain Brook.

“I’m kind of speechless right now,” Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis said following the game. “We had our opportunities in that game.”

Buckhorn missed a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining in overtime, giving the Spartans one final crack at it. Carson Romero broke toward the basket, but a brilliant defensive play by Fred Derrick allowed Buckhorn to hang on.

They will say all the right things, that each step during the season was taken with a narrow focus on the moments directly in front.

But make no mistake, the Spartans had been preparing for the moment for 364 days. The time came Saturday, and the Spartans went toe-to-toe with the Bucks after suffering a double-digit defeat in the same game a year ago.

“I asked these guys before tip to be fearless competitors for 32 minutes and we’ll let the chips fall where they fall. And they gave me 36 minutes,” Tyler Davis said, noting the additional four minutes of overtime as well.

After Buckhorn grabbed a 2-0 lead, Mountain Brook controlled the game for much of the next two and a half quarters. The Spartans drilled four 3-pointers in the opening quarter to open up a 16-6 lead, and held a 23-18 lead at halftime.

Buckhorn’s Jackson Ramsey drilled a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to give the Bucks a 28-27 lead, but Mountain Brook responded to take the lead back and carried a 32-30 lead into the final quarter.

In the final game of a brilliant career, Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis led the Spartans with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. He had nothing but praise afterwards for his teammates, his fellow seniors and the man who holds the dual titles of father and coach, Tyler Davis.

“It’s been an amazing journey being able to grow up with these guys,” Ty Davis said.

Tyler Davis said this senior class was one of the best to come through Mountain Brook. Romero, Ty Davis, John Webb, Tucker Crawford, John Carwie and Henry Hufham will be remembered fondly by their coach.

Tyler Davis said a couple of plays from Webb during the game exemplified the character of the seniors, including a play in which Webb saved a ball from going out of bounds and crashed into a courtside table.

“Those are the mental memories, even though it hurts right now, those will stick with me for the rest of my life,” Tyler Davis said.

Mountain Brook had to rally to tie the game in regulation, as Romero’s 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play cut the deficit to one. A subsequent steal at midcourt by Ty Davis forced Caleb Holt’s fifth foul, and Davis hit one of the two free throws to tie the game.

Buckhorn made a basket right at the end of regulation, but it was waved off after a replay review determined the ball was still in the shooter’s hand when time expired.

“I saw the red light go off before he made it and I told my guys, so then we’ve got to prepare for overtime. Our guys calmed down a little bit and we got ready to tip it up,” Tyler Davis said.

Buckhorn’s Holt, a sophomore and one of the top players in Alabama regardless of class, was clearly hobbled at points during the game but still managed 16 points and 12 rebounds and was named state tournament MVP. He fouled out late in regulation, but the Bucks managed to get the job done in overtime.

Romero scored 10 points for the Spartans, as eight players dented the box score. Buckhorn’s Derrick led all scorers with 19 points.

Mountain Brook held off Carver-Montgomery 46-43 in the semifinals Thursday to reach the final. The quick turnaround may have been a bigger obstacle in preparation had the opponent not been one so fresh on the Spartans’ minds for so long.

The Spartans are now 6-4 in state championship games, all coming in the last 12 years.

Tyler and Ty Davis each got emotional when asked about the conclusion of their career alongside each other, as Ty will be playing at Creighton University next year.

“I’m thankful the Lord gave me the opportunity to do that, because a lot of coaches haven’t gotten that,” Tyler said of coaching his son. “We’ve been blessed with that. Those are lifelong memories that we’ll always be able to share and he left a heck of a legacy with Mountain Brook basketball.”