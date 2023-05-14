Perfection: Spartans girls pull off school year sweep, win state outdoor track

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley takes the lead in the girls 3,300-meter run during the AHSAA Class 6A Section 2 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Photo by Richard Force.

The Mountain Brook High School girls successfully pulled off the trifecta.

Setting such a lofty goal can sometimes be a recipe for disappointment, but the Spartans won the Class 6A state outdoor track and field meet, held May 4-6 in Gulf Shores, to sweep all three state titles for the school year.

The Mountain Brook girls won cross-country in the fall, followed by the indoor track and field title in the winter. They took care of business once again to cap off the outdoor season, posting 94 points to win the team title. Northridge finished second with 76 points. St. Paul’s, Homewood and Saraland finished third through fifth, separated by 3.5 points.

It is the fourth time in program history Mountain Brook has pulled off the school year sweep, and the first since 2007.

“Winning the triple crown is hard, especially in the larger divisions,” Mountain Brook coach Michael McGovern said.

Reagan Riley and Lucy Benton led the way for the Spartans in the running events. Riley won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, while finishing third in the 800. Benton was second in the 800 and 1,600, and fourth in the 400. Both also contributed to the 4x400-meter relay team that finished second.

The Spartans were boosted by the ability to have a third point-scorer in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, as Mary Katherine Malone was fourth in the 800, Virginia Averyt was seventh in the 1,600 and Gracie Walker finished eighth in the 3,200.

Annie Kerr reached the podium in pole vault, finishing third. Ellie Fooshee was fourth in the javelin throw, while Ella Meadows finished sixth. Jane Earnhardt was seventh in the discus throw. The 4x800-meter relay team won the race in 9:38.

The boys team finished sixth, scoring 33 points. Homewood won the boys title, edging out St. Paul’s for the trophy. Northridge was third.

Davis Lee got onto the podium in the 400, finishing third with a time of 49.93 seconds after passing a couple runners on the home stretch. The boys team also finished second in the 4x400. Max Kuehner was a key for the team as well, as he finished sixth in long jump and sixth in 300-meter hurdles. The 4x800 team also got on the medal stand, posting a third-place finish.

Clayton Collins was a fifth-place finisher in 1,600, Gri Cashio scored an eighth-place finish in the javelin throw and Caleb Mumm was eighth in pole vault.

Spence Morano, KJ Leedy, Creed Allen, Jack Chapman, George Pelekis, Denton Russell, Sims McElroy, Max Baltz, Julia Grooms, Lucy Pankey, Sophie Grace Rhodes, Mary Jim Doyle, Livy Holt and Ruth Ann Kearley were among the other athletes competing for Mountain Brook in the event.

McGovern said 12 of the 15 competitors for the boys team this year were seniors, so there will be plenty of new faces competing for the team next year. On the girls side, there was more of a balance.

The girls team came up short at state indoor last season but has won four in a row dating back to state outdoor last year.

“They came up short in indoor last year and they were really determined this year,” McGovern said.