Spartans claim 1st 6A title since 2013

× 1 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook celebrates with the Class 6A championship trophy after their 2-0 victory over Briarwood at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook celebrates their 2-0 win over Briarwood in the Class 6A championship game at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook celebrates a goal by Langston Lilly (23) on a penalty kick during the Class 6A girls championship game against against Briarwood at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Briarwood fell to Mountain Brook 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook celebrates with the Class 6A championship trophy after their 2-0 victory over Briarwood at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Langston Lilly (23) scores on a penalty kick during the Class 6A girls championship game against against Briarwood at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Briarwood fell to Mountain Brook 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook celebrates their 2-0 win over Briarwood in the Class 6A championship game at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 7 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Laine Minich (1) blocks a shot at the goal during the Class 6A girls championship game against against Briarwood at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Briarwood fell to Mountain Brook 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 8 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook celebrates their 2-0 win over Briarwood in the Class 6A championship game at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 9 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Langston Lilly (23) scores on a penalty kick during the Class 6A girls championship game against against Briarwood at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Briarwood fell to Mountain Brook 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 10 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook head coach Adam Johnson celebrates the Spartans 2-0 win over Briarwood in the Class 6A championship game at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 11 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook celebrates as Laine Minich is awarded the Most Valuable Player title following the Spartans 2-0 victory over Briarwood in the Class 6A championship at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 12 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Briarwood and Mountain Brook high-five following the Class 6A girls championship game at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Mountain Brook defeated Briarwood 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 13 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Langston Lilly (23) scores on a penalty kick during the Class 6A girls championship game against against Briarwood at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Briarwood fell to Mountain Brook 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

HUNTSVILLE -- The Mountain Brook High School girls soccer team achieved greatness Saturday afternoon, winning the program’s fifth state title with a 2-0 victory over Briarwood in the Class 6A state championship game at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

The Spartans have been atop the sport before, although it has been a decade since they were last in the state final four. Mountain Brook previously won state titles in 1994, 1995, 2008 and 2013, and finished as the state runner-up in 2014.

“I didn’t know it was going to be that cold,” said a soaked Adam Johnson, moments after the Mountain Brook coach received a celebratory shower.

Mountain Brook (15-3-4) put it all together this season, capping off a brilliant playoff run by defeating the Lions. Langston Lilly and Sophie Hicks converted penalty kicks to provide the totality of the game’s offense.

“That was fun,” Johnson said. “I love watching them play. To be able to see a team so young come together and get that monkey off their back. I lost count of all the alumni that were texting me before the game.

The Spartans did not allow a goal all postseason, shutting out Parker, Homewood, Mortimer Jordan and Athens in the semifinals Thursday to reach the state final. Mountain Brook goalkeeper Laine Minich saved four more shots Saturday to finish off the perfect playoff run. She allowed only eight goals all season and was named the tournament’s MVP.

Mountain Brook’s roster features no seniors and only three juniors, with Laine Minich, Virginia Poe and Langston Lilly leading the way. There is a youth movement amongst the Spartans.

“It’s incredible to see them live the experience and grow from it,” Johnson said. “That’s going to propel us into the future.

Briarwood (14-5-4) had an impressive season as well, defeating Hueytown, Helena, Northridge and Montgomery Academy to get to the championship game.

“We didn’t play our best and in a game like this, and you’ve got to play your best. We weren’t quite as sharp as I hoped we’d be,” Briarwood coach Ryan Leib said.

The win in the semifinals avenged last year’s loss in the same round.

“It was awesome getting back to the final four and getting past Montgomery Academy,” Leib said. “Getting here, it’s a bummer to lose. They played their hearts out. Great effort from our kids.”

Briarwood will graduate Makenzie Key, Erin Gilbert, Katherine Lloyd and Kirstin Wolfe. Gilbert was the team’s captain and Leib had positive words for the group as a whole.

“Those four led this team here,” he said. “It’s great getting here, it just stinks right now.”