Spartans no match for top-ranked Thompson

ALABASTER – It was already going to be a tall test for the Mountain Brook High School football team, going up against the top team in Class 7A.

But without their starting quarterback, the Spartans could not muster up enough offense to challenge Thompson on Friday night. Thompson cruised to a 31-0 win over Mountain Brook, the top-ranked 6A team, in a non-region game at Warrior Stadium.

Thompson’s star-studded defense held Mountain Brook to just three first downs on the evening and only allowed the Spartans to cross midfield twice.

“That’s one of the best defensive fronts I’ve seen in probably 15 years,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said following the game. “They’re a very good football team.”

Mountain Brook starting quarterback Strother Gibbs was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Yeager said he is hopeful for a return to action next week.

As strong as the Warriors played on defense, they were just as prolific on the offensive side of the ball. Thompson (6-0) raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. In that opening quarter, Jarrett Crockett scored on a 27-yard run before Conner Harrell threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Harrell’s first strike was a 45-yard deep ball to Ryan Peppins, as the receiver outran the Mountain Brook (5-1) secondary and caught up with the football. On Thompson’s next drive, Harrell hit Zach Johnson for a 7-yard score three plays after Jeremiah Alexander’s fumble recovery.

Sam Reynolds scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and Trevor Hardy’s 40-yard field goal at the horn sent the Warriors to the locker room with a 31-0 advantage.

Mountain Brook held Thompson scoreless in the second half, as the Spartans continued to fight. Gray Doster recovered a fumble and Paul McMinn intercepted a pass for the Spartans.

“Good will come from this. The speed of that game and playing and playing hard and finishing, I think we’ll benefit from it,” Yeager said.

Harrell finished the night 17-of-21 passing for 237 yards. He spread the ball out well, with Reynolds (43 yards), Peppins (76), Johnson (24), Tre Roberson (28) and JB Mitchell (50) leading the way. Ahmari Bolden was Thompson’s leading rushers, as he ran for 66 yards after the game was well in hand.

Michael Brogan was Mountain Brook’s leading rusher, as he went for 55 yards on 20 carries.

Mountain Brook takes an open date next week, while Thompson returns to region play with a game against Vestavia Hills.

