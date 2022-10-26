Spartans' volleyball falls in semifinals

× 1 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner rallies behind her team in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) sets up the ball in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) hits the ball in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) and Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) block the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Alice Garzon (9) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) and Mountain Brook’s Ann Coleman (5) block the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Annie Lacey (22) and Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) high-five after a combined block at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Annie Lacey (22) and Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) block the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Beatty (3) passes the ball in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Paige Parant (21) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Paige Parant (21) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Spartans come together after a point in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Anna Frances Adams (2) passes the ball in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Alice Garzon (9) passes the ball in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) and Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) jump to block a hit at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Paige Parant (21) hits the ball in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) sets up the ball in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Alice Garzon (9) hits the ball at the net in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Spartans come together after defeating Northridge 3-2 in the quarterfinal game of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Ella Kate Wright (11) passes the ball in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Ava Gillis (8) serves in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) hits the ball at the net in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Addie Holden (7) serves in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) serves in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Annie Lacey (22) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) hits the ball at the net in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Beatty (3) passes the ball in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 32 of 32 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Annie Lacey (22) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – For many programs, a trip to the semifinals of the state volleyball tournament would be a unique and banner-worthy accomplishment.

But the Mountain Brook High School volleyball program has achieved so much success in recent years — winners of three straight state titles twice in the last eight years — that a semifinal exit Wednesday afternoon in the Class 6A tournament left the Spartans hoping for more.

Bayside Academy, a school that has won 20 consecutive state championships at various levels, knocked off Mountain Brook in four sets (25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17) at the Birmingham CrossPlex, ending the Spartans’ season.

Bayside will face Spanish Fort on Thursday afternoon for the 6A title.

“Bayside played well. They were ready to go and so were we. We knew going in that it was going to be a really fun, competitive semifinal match,” Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner said.

The Spartans rallied after a slow start to even the match at a set apiece, but Bayside controlled play in the third and fourth sets to take the match.

Mountain Brook came out of the gates Wednesday morning and earned a 3-1 win over Northridge in the quarterfinals (25-11, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17).

“They were excited,” Gardner said. “They were definitely working through a lot of nerves in that quarterfinal match and they were an emotional rollercoaster during it, but they were able to settle in and get that first win of the day.”

In the quarterfinal match, Paige Parant led the offense with 12 kills to go along with 8 digs. Hannah Parant had a terrific all-around match, finishing with 33 assists, 7 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs and a pair of aces. Mae Mae Lacey had 10 kills and 5 blocks, and Ann Coleman finished with 9 kills and 2 digs.

Mountain Brook advanced to the state tournament by winning the 6A North Regional in Huntsville last week, winning all four of its matches without dropping a set. The Spartans hovered around the .500 mark for much of the season’s first month, but took off after returning from challenging tournaments in Florida and South Carolina. The Spartans then won the HeffStrong Tournament and swept through Class 6A, Area 10.

“What I’m going to remember about this group is the growth,” Gardner said. “They are not the same team that they were in August. To see how individuals grew and the team grew, it was so much fun and it was such a special group of girls it made being in the gym and competing fun.”

Addie Holden, Anna Frances Adams and Caroline Heck were the Spartans’ three seniors this year. Gardner called them “dream seniors” and lauded their “servant leadership” throughout the year.

“Although they aren’t walking out with the blue map, they are leaving this program better than what they found it. What more can you ask from seniors? I’m really proud of them,” Gardner said.

Mountain Brook finished the season with a 38-17 record.