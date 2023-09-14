Spartans run wild in region win

× 1 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_13 Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) breaks a long touchdown run during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 2 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_16 The Mountain Brook defense causes a fumble during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 3 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_8 Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager watches a play during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 4 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_43 Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager addresses his team after The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 5 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_18 Mountain Brook linebacker William Grier McDuffie (10) celebrates recovering a fumble during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 6 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_40 Mountain Brook cheerleaders watch a play during The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 7 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_3 Mountain Brook coach Jake Collins throws a pass to wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) during warm ups before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 8 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_4 Mountain Brook wide receiver David Tynes (39) catches a pass during warm ups before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 9 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_41 Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager and Woodlawn head coach Clarence Williams shake hands after The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 10 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_2 Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager chats with his assistants while the team warms up before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 11 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_39 The Mountain Brook offensive line looks to the side line for the play call during The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 12 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_11 Mountain Brook defensive lineman Frank Lee (90) fights off a block during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 13 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_12 Mountain Brook linebacker PElham Comer (41) looks over to the side line for a play call during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 14 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_38 Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) runs with the ball during The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 15 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_1 Mountain Brook coach Brad Easley talks with wide receiver Sam Smith (12) before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 16 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_20 Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) looks for a running lane during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 17 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_5 The Mountain Brook captians wait for the coin toss before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 18 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_34 Mountain Brook quarterback John Cooper (11) throws a pass during The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 19 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_35 Mountain Brook wide receiver Hudson Young (26) runs over a defender in route to a touchdown during The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 20 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_25 The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 21 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_42 Mountain Brook and Woodlawn players come together for a prayer after The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 22 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_10 Mountain Brook kicker Harrison Fell (36) kicks an extra point during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 23 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_9 Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) breaks a tackle during a touchdown run during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 24 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 091423_MBHSvWHS_17 Mountain Brook linebacker William Grier McDuffie (10) recovers a fumble during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 25 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_19 Mountain Brook linebacker Pelham Comer (41) breaks through the offensive line to make a tackle for loss during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 26 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_18 Mountain Brook linebacker William Grier McDuffie (10) celebrates recovering a fumble during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 27 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_21 The Mountain Brook defense sacks Woodlawn's quarterback during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 28 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_22 Mountain Brook quarterback John Cooper (11) throws a pass while under pressure during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 29 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_23 Mountain Brook kicker Harrison Fell (36) punts the ball while offensive lineman Watts Alexander (61) provides protection during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 30 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_7 Mountain Brook cheerleaders lead the football team onto the field before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 31 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_9 Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) breaks a tackle during a touchdown run during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 32 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_12 Mountain Brook linebacker PElham Comer (41) looks over to the side line for a play call during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force × 33 of 33 Expand Photo by Richard Force 091423_MBHSvWHS_11 Mountain Brook defensive lineman Frank Lee (90) fights off a block during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Woodlawn Colonels on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at Woodlawn Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Richard Force Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – Mountain Brook High School football coach Chris Yeager has been looking to see some explosive plays from his offense.

He got plenty of them Thursday night.

The Spartans scored five rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a 51-0 win over Woodlawn in a Class 6A, Region 5 contest at Woodlawn High’s newly christened on-campus stadium.

“We’ve been hoping we can get some explosive plays going, and I’m glad we were able to do that,” Yeager said following the game. “The running backs ran well and the line blocked.”

Running backs Cole Gamble and Jack King did all of their damage with efficiency rarely seen in football, combining to score five times on a total of seven carries. Gamble had scoring plays of 51, 70 and 5 yards. King scored on bursts of 15 and 41 yards.

That was pretty much all that duo needed to do Thursday. Gamble had 4 carries for 131 yards, while King finished with just 3 carries for 78 yards.

Stuart Andrews added 41 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 13-yard run in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 42-0 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Hudson Young caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from John Cooper, who finished 7-of-11 for 92 yards. Young had 40 yards on 3 grabs, while Clark Sanderson had a pair of catches for 32 yards.

Joseph Green tackled a Woodlawn ballcarrier in the end zone in the middle of the fourth quarter to make it 51-0.

“Lot of good things. Got to play a lot of good young guys,” Yeager said. “That was one of the biggest things, too, we wanted to get quality reps. [Woodlawn] gave us quality reps, they fought their guts out ‘til the end. They didn’t roll over.”

Yeager praised the work of the offensive line despite missing two starters, singling out Henry Gimenez for stepping in and playing a solid game for the injured William Courtenay.

Mountain Brook’s defense held Woodlawn to 133 total yards and pinned the Colonels in their own territory much of the evening. They forced three turnovers in the first quarter, as William Grier McDuffie, Clyde Beavers and Webb Walker recovered fumbles.

Harris Crumpton ended Woodlawn’s best drive of the night — a 14-play drive in the second quarter — with an interception near the end zone.

Green picked up two sacks, one in the third quarter and the one in the fourth that put points on the board.

Cornealius Hudson and Arthurius Hampton split time at quarterback for Woodlawn, combining to complete 12 passes for 60 yards. Hudson was the team’s leading rusher with 45 yards on 8 carries, while Mikel Jackson had 10 rushes for 41 yarsd. Kharon Lewis caught 7 passes for 43 yards.

Mountain Brook is now 2-0 in region play and hosts Jackson-Olin next Friday. Woodlawn heads to Mortimer Jordan next week to continue region play as well.

Check out all of our high school football photos from this week.