Mt Brook 8U AAA team has successful season

The Mt Brook 8U AAA team compiled an overall record of 24-1 while winning all four of the tournaments they entered including the GBBA Championship (Vestavia Tournament, Homewood Bash, Trussville Tournament and GBBA).

Team members:

Owen Shea

Brooks Gilbert

Everett Davis

Everitt Borland

AJ Garrett

Wright Still

Henry Davis

Thomas Griffin

Jake Miller

Drennen Haughton

John William Marks

Paul Nelson

Coaches:

Brandon Davis - Head Coach

Bill Shea - Asst Coach

Billy Borland- Asst Coach

Brad Davis - Asst Coach

Allen Garrett - Asst Coach

--Submitted by James T. O'Neil