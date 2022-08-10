Mt Brook 8U AAA team has successful season

The Mt Brook 8U AAA team compiled an overall record of 24-1 while winning all four of the tournaments they entered including the GBBA Championship (Vestavia Tournament, Homewood Bash, Trussville Tournament and GBBA).
Team members:
- Owen Shea
- Brooks Gilbert
- Everett Davis
- Everitt Borland
- AJ Garrett
- Wright Still
- Henry Davis
- Thomas Griffin
- Jake Miller
- Drennen Haughton
- John William Marks
- Paul Nelson
Coaches:
- Brandon Davis - Head Coach
- Bill Shea - Asst Coach
- Billy Borland- Asst Coach
- Brad Davis - Asst Coach
- Allen Garrett - Asst Coach
--Submitted by James T. O'Neil