Mt Brook 8U AAA team has successful season

by

The Mt Brook 8U AAA team compiled an overall record of 24-1 while winning all four of the tournaments they entered including the GBBA Championship (Vestavia Tournament, Homewood Bash, Trussville Tournament and GBBA).

Team members:

  • Owen Shea
  • Brooks Gilbert
  • Everett Davis
  • Everitt Borland
  • AJ Garrett
  • Wright Still
  • Henry Davis
  • Thomas Griffin
  • Jake Miller
  • Drennen Haughton
  • John William Marks
  • Paul Nelson

Coaches:

  • Brandon Davis - Head Coach
  • Bill Shea - Asst Coach
  • Billy Borland- Asst Coach
  • Brad Davis - Asst Coach
  • Allen Garrett - Asst Coach

--Submitted by James T.  O'Neil