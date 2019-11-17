New-look Spartans, same lofty goals

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Colby Jones (3) is expected to take over as Mountain Brook’s go-to scorer in the 2019-20 season.

You won’t hear Bucky McMillan talking about his Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team’s quest for a fourth straight state championship.

That’s not because he thinks the Spartans lack what it takes to win the Class 7A title during the 2019-20 season. It’s because the Spartans as currently constructed have yet to win anything.

“If this group wins the championship, it will be their first,” said McMillan, the 12th-year Spartans head coach who has led the program to five championships over the last six years.

Mountain Brook won the last three state titles to become the first school in AHSAA history to accomplish a three-peat at the state’s highest classification. Superstar forward Trendon Watford, who is now a freshman at LSU, headlined the Spartans roster during that run.

But he wasn’t the only reason that Mountain Brook won, and McMillan believes observers will realize that this season. Many of last year’s role players are primed to step into the limelight this winter as the Spartans play a more up-tempo game.

“We have to change some things, and some players have to take on different roles,” McMillan said. “New leaders have to emerge, and you’re seeing that.”

Colby Jones averaged 14 points, five rebounds and three assists and was a first-team selection to the Starnes Publishing All-South Metro Team last season. While those numbers are impressive, they are likely to increase for his senior season, as the Spartans look to him to be their go-to scorer.

“Colby’s role will pick up significantly, in terms of scoring,” McMillan said. “He’s got to go from guarding just a perimeter guy to guarding an inside guy and rebounding.”

Another player who will see a significant uptick in his contributions is Paulie Stramaglia. The senior point guard missed the second half of last season due to injury, but he is back and better than ever, according to his coach.

“Paulie’s going to have to score more,” McMillan said. “He has really worked on his shot. When he was injured, he couldn’t do much, so he started to work on his shot. He’s obviously going to slash and finish.”

In mid-September, McMillan took to social media to declare Holt Bashinsky the “breakout player of the year.” Bashinsky stands 6-foot-5, is healthy and can knock down 3-pointers at a high clip.

“He’s the prototype,” McMillan said. “He’s a 6-5 assassin shooter. He’s capable of making 10 3s a game. He’s so tall you can’t do anything about it.”

Other seniors for the Spartans include Peyton Haley, Edward Reed, Alex Belt, Carter Sobera, Andrew Strickland and Richman Priestly. Many of them played a role on last year’s team and know what it takes to win.

“Whenever you’ve got those returners, the culture is what it is,” McMillan said. “I’m looking forward to coaching this group. This year, playing a little bit different, trying to manufacture points different, I think we’ll be a fun team to watch.”

The roster is rounded out by John Fletcher Brown, Graham Matthews, Colby Blackwell, Paulson Wright, Rayven Turner, Mac Swoger and Julius Clark.

The Spartans play their typical regional schedule, playing in events throughout the season in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi. In state, they will also play the likes of Wenonah, Ramsay, Pinson Valley, Hoover and Area 6 foes Spain Park, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville.