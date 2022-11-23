Playoff Football Primer: Spartans head to Muscle Shoals in semifinals

The semifinal round of the playoffs is here, with one Under the Lights team remaining alive.

Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-1)

  • Class 6A semifinals
  • Date: Friday, Nov. 25
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Location: James F. Moore Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook knocked off Hartselle 49-30; Muscle Shoals blew past Gardendale 38-7.

What to watch: This is the third straight year in the semifinals for Mountain Brook, a program looking to break through to the state championship game for the first time since 1996. Muscle Shoals is a mainstay in the playoffs and was the Class 5A runner-up in 2013, but the program has never won the state title. Mountain Brook comes into this game playing some of its best football of the year, combining a dominant running game, an efficient passing attack and a sound defense. The Spartans' Cole Gamble has been the star of late, rushing for over 200 yards in each of the three playoff games so far. Muscle Shoals has a strong running game as well and features a defense that has allowed 20 total points over three playoff games as well.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook routed Muscle Shoals 38-7 on Nov. 6, 2020, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. It's the only previous meeting between the two teams.

What's next: The winner will face the winner between Saraland and Theodore on Dec. 2 in the Class 6A state championship game in Auburn.

Be sure to listen to this week's Under the Lights podcast, which features a visit from Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager.