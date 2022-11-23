Playoff Football Primer: Spartans head to Muscle Shoals in semifinals

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager speaks to his team after beating Hartselle after a game between the Hartselle Tigers and the Mountain Brook Spartans on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Richard Force

The semifinal round of the playoffs is here, with one Under the Lights team remaining alive.

Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-1)

Class 6A semifinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 25

: Friday, Nov. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: James F. Moore Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook knocked off Hartselle 49-30; Muscle Shoals blew past Gardendale 38-7.

What to watch: This is the third straight year in the semifinals for Mountain Brook, a program looking to break through to the state championship game for the first time since 1996. Muscle Shoals is a mainstay in the playoffs and was the Class 5A runner-up in 2013, but the program has never won the state title. Mountain Brook comes into this game playing some of its best football of the year, combining a dominant running game, an efficient passing attack and a sound defense. The Spartans' Cole Gamble has been the star of late, rushing for over 200 yards in each of the three playoff games so far. Muscle Shoals has a strong running game as well and features a defense that has allowed 20 total points over three playoff games as well.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook routed Muscle Shoals 38-7 on Nov. 6, 2020, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. It's the only previous meeting between the two teams.

What's next: The winner will face the winner between Saraland and Theodore on Dec. 2 in the Class 6A state championship game in Auburn.

Be sure to listen to this week's Under the Lights podcast, which features a visit from Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager.