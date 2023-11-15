Playoff Preview: Spartans head to Clay-Chalkville

× Expand Photo by David Leong Captains of the game meet at midfield before a Class 6A first-round playoff game between Mountain Brook and Buckhorn at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Photo by David Leong.

The second round of the high school football playoffs has arrived, with seven teams in the Starnes Media coverage area still alive and kicking in this 2023 season. Here’s a brief look at each of those matchups.

John Carroll (9-2) vs. Guntersville (10-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 17

: Friday, Nov. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll earned a 22-14 win over Fairview; Guntersville blew past Springville 31-7 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

What to watch: John Carroll earned its first playoff win since 2004 with last week’s road victory. The Cavs will have their work cut out for them if they hope to make it to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1994, though. Guntersville is a program accustomed to being in the postseason, but has gone seven straight years making the playoffs but getting no further than the second round.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Pleasant Grove and Boaz in the quarterfinals next week.

Mountain Brook (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (10-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 17

: Friday, Nov. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook got past Buckhorn 35-14; Clay-Chalkville blew out Cullman 49-7 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: These two teams have split a pair of playoff meetings in recent years, but this particular matchup seems to lean strongly in the Cougars’ favor. Clay-Chalkville has look next to unstoppable throughout much of the season, as the Cougars boast an elite defense coupled with an offense that has risen to the occasion when needed. Mountain Brook’s defense has been solid all year, and the running game led by Cole Gamble has been elite for the second straight year. However, the Spartans are down two key players on offense due to injury, something that could prove too much in this one.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Mountain Brook 24-18 on Nov. 26, 2021, in the semifinals of the state playoffs. Mountain Brook holds an 8-3 edge in the series, with the last five meetings coming in the postseason.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Muscle Shoals and Fort Payne in the quarterfinals next week.

Briarwood (6-5) vs. Saraland (11-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 17

: Friday, Nov. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood shut out Carver-Montgomery 25-0; Saraland blew out McAdory 54-14 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: Since defeating Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) in overtime to begin the season, Saraland has not played a close game. The Spartans’ average margin of victory over the last 10 games is 45 points, the closest game being a 29-point win over Theodore. The defending 6A state champs will be a handful for a Briarwood team coming off arguably its best game of the season. The Lions scored in all three phases and put Carver away quickly last week.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Briarwood and Saraland.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Helena in the quarterfinals next week.

Hoover (5-6) at Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 17

: Friday, Nov. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hoover knocked off James Clemens 42-16; Hewitt-Trussville blasted Bob Jones 56-14 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

What to watch: Hoover put forth its best showing of the season in the second half last week in the win over James Clemens. The Bucs overcame a halftime deficit and scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to blow the Jets away. Hewitt-Trussville made quick work of Bob Jones last week, and will be faced with the task of beating the Bucs twice. The Huskies stifled the Bucs in their regular season meeting, but Hewitt is 0-6 all-time against Hoover in the state playoffs. This contest could be quite intriguing.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Hoover 28-7 on Sept. 22, 2023. It was only the Huskies’ fifth win ever against the Bucs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Vestavia Hills and Thompson in the semifinals next week.

Vestavia Hills (9-2) at Thompson (9-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 17

: Friday, Nov. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills pulled away for a 38-17 win over Austin; Thompson shut out Florence 42-0 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

What to watch: Since taking the job last year, this is the game Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans has harped on. Playing Thompson twice in a season means the Rebels have made a playoff push, and now the challenge is to get over the hump. Vestavia has lost nine straight to Thompson, including twice last season and earlier this regular season. The Rebels had their chances in the second-round playoff meeting last fall between these two teams, and had chances yet again in a 21-3 loss to the Warriors in September. Thompson is the four-time defending state champion for a reason and are the favorites heading into this matchup.

Last meeting: Thompson scored a couple touchdowns in the final quarter to take a 21-3 win over Vestavia Hills on Sept. 8, 2023. Thompson now holds a 15-14 lead in the series after winning the last nine.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover in the semifinals next week.