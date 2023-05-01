Sargent turns heads in Masters debut

× Expand Photo courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club. Amateur Gordon Sargent, a Mountain Brook native, plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 2 hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7.

Gordon Sargent certainly made an impression in his first appearance at the Masters.

Sargent, a 19-year-old Mountain Brook native, accepted a special invitation to play in one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments in early April. Although he missed the cut, shooting 9-over par over two days, he had some established professionals in awe of his ability.

“He was so far by us it’s crazy,” said Max Homa, who played a practice round with Sargent before the tournament, via GOLF.com. “Doesn’t look like he’s going at it that hard. I’ve heard so many good things about his game. It was probably even more impressive to see him in person.”

Homa was referencing the length on Sargent’s drives. Sargent also played practice rounds with the likes of Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, two of the longest hitters in the professional ranks, prior to the tournament and consistently outdrove them.

Sargent played that Thursday and Friday in a group with former Masters champion Zach Johnson and Jason Day. He carded a birdie on his first hole of the tournament, before things got away from him on three of the next four holes. He rebounded with birdies on 7 and 8 and wrapped up the round with a birdie on 18 to shoot 77 (+5) in the opening round.

The first 11 holes of his Friday round were also a struggle, although he finished strong by shooting 1-under through his final seven holes for a 76 (+4).

“It didn’t really sink in on the first tee that I was playing in the Masters, until they announce your name and stuff,” he said.

The 2022 NCAA Division I individual champion will return to Vanderbilt University to continue his sophomore campaign now, but his first Masters is one he won’t soon forget.

“It was pretty special,” Sargent said. “I’d hit a bad shot, and you just kind of think about how you’re in the Masters playing at Augusta National, and you can’t be mad. This opportunity and experience has been amazing.”