SEC golf to play at Old Overton Club

SEC golf competition is returning to Birmingham in September.

The SEC Match Play Championship hosted by Jerry Pate will take place Sept. 24-27 at Old Overton Club. All SEC Teams will compete in this elite college event.

A practice round is set for Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at noon. Competitive rounds will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

The teams will play 36 holes on Sunday and 18 holes each Monday and Tuesday. All teams will play medal play on Sunday and Monday with the top two qualifiers playing Match Play for the 2022 Championship.

Monday’s rounds will start at 8 a.m. All rounds will be Match Play on Monday with the Championship Matches beginning at 11:15 a.m. and Tuesday’s finals will begin 7:30 a.m.

This event has a yearly rotation of: Old Overton Club (2022), Country Club of Birmingham (2023) and Shoal Creek (2024).

The event will host nine (9) of the Top 25 Teams in NCAA Division: Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU.

Spectators are welcome everyday. For more information, please contact Tournament Director Jim Brotherton at directorgolfbro@pga.com

--Submitted by Jim Brotherton