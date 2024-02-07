Spartans host Signing Day celebration

×
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.
Mountain Brook recognized 11 student athletes on National Signing Day at Mountain Brook High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.
Mountain Brook High School recognized and celebrated several student-athletes as part of its spring signing day ceremony on Wednesday at Spartan Arena:
- Camp Forbus: University of Arizona
- John Montgomery: Southern Union Community College
- Callie Kent: Belmont University
- John Cooper: University of Alabama
- Clark Sanderson: Clemson University
- J.B. Cook: West Point
- Cole Gamble: Auburn University
- Watts Alexander: University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Jack Donahue: Rhodes College
- Clyde Beavers: Emory & Henry College
- Hunter Keller: Snead State Community College