Spartans host Signing Day celebration

by

Mountain Brook High School recognized and celebrated several student-athletes as part of its spring signing day ceremony on Wednesday at Spartan Arena:

  • Camp Forbus: University of Arizona
  • John Montgomery: Southern Union Community College
  • Callie Kent: Belmont University
  • John Cooper: University of Alabama
  • Clark Sanderson: Clemson University
  • J.B. Cook: West Point
  • Cole Gamble: Auburn University
  • Watts Alexander: University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
  • Jack Donahue: Rhodes College
  • Clyde Beavers: Emory & Henry College
  • Hunter Keller: Snead State Community College