Over the mountain soccer team wins tournament

Photo courtesy of Allie Black.

Local AFC 12 Select soccer team players stormed Foley, Alabama in the Coastal Cup Tournament in November.

The team, predominantly made up of kids from Mountain Brook, won the semifinals after a tied game against a Mobile team that came down to overtime and shootouts. They clinched to play in the finals where again they tied, and had to go into overtime with shootouts again, beating out another local Vestavia team winning the final tournament as overall Gold champions.

This is the first year for Coach Tyler Turner to coach his own team, so to win it all was an amazing feat. Other local Over The Mountain AFC teams in different age brackets also swept taking home the gold as well.

Overall, it was a pretty big gold victory across the board for the Alabama Futbol Club.

-Submitted by Allie Black