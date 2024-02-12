Soccer preview: Spartans participate in preseason media day

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team at the local soccer media day event at Vestavia Hills High School in January. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley The Mountain Brook girls soccer team at the local soccer media day event at Vestavia Hills High School in January. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

Spring sports waste no time getting started, long before it actually feels like spring outside.

High school soccer firmly falls into that category, with teams beginning to play as early as Feb. 1 this year. Many of the local teams took some time out of their schedules to visit Vestavia Hills High in late January to preview the season and expound upon their hopes for the new year as part of a media day event.

Among the reigning state champions that made a stop at the event were John Carroll’s boys (Class 5A), Springville’s girls (5A) and Westminster-Oak Mountain’s girls (1A-3A). They will all look to repeat, and many of the present teams hope this is their year to claim a title of their own.

Note: Starnes Media covers 10 teams throughout its coverage area (Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, John Carroll and Hewitt-Trussville).

GIRLS

Mountain Brook

Assistant coach: Stefan Vaziri

Players: Langston Lilly, Laine Minich, Virginia Poe

Mountain Brook posted a strong season in 2023, falling to eventual state champion Homewood in the second round of the playoffs. There are no seniors on this year’s team, which has high expectations. Langston Lilly said the team would be “young, but mighty.”

Laine Minich said the team is looking to continue to build through everything this season, while Virginia Poe added that all of the young players are working hard as well.

Oak Mountain

Head coach: Chris Blight

Players: Aaron Pretnar, Avery Smith, Kati Anne Shepherd

Perennially one of the top programs in Class 7A, Oak Mountain has high hopes once again in 2024. Head coach Chris Blight said the dynamic of this year’s team is a little different, but there are big goals. There is a mix of older, experienced players, mixed with young and talented players.

Avery Smith is one of those seniors eager to erase the sour taste of reaching the state semifinals last year and losing there. Aaron Pretnar is a sophomore who will miss the season with a knee injury but is looking to be a leader in other ways.

Briarwood

Head coach: Ryan Leib

Players: Katherine Lloyd, Kristin Wolfe, Makenzie Key, Erin Gilbert

Briarwood had a great season in 2023, reaching the state semifinals before falling in penalty kicks. Six starters from that team have moved on and will be tough to replace, but Ryan Leib is eager to see new players step up and put forth a great season.

Erin Gilbert is one of those seniors that has played a good bit over the last few years and is accepting a heavy responsibility to lead on and off the field. She believes working hard through tough situations is the best way to grow as a team.

Chelsea

Head coach: Allison Gooch

Players: Anna Nettuno, Makenzie Whitehurst

Chelsea has established itself as one of the top programs in the area over the last several years, but a tough area has given the Hornets a hard time in recent seasons. Second-year coach Allison Gooch is ready to see the Hornets break through and win some area games this year and get back to that high level.

Anna Nettuno and Makenzie Whitehurst believe this year’s team has the capability to make some positive things happen. They just have to take advantage of the opportunity.

Spain Park

Head coach: Robert Starr

Players: Ryn Tillette, Tatum Ahlemeyer, Evyn Williams

Spain Park is on a high note as a program right now after winning the 2022 state championship and advancing to the second round of the playoffs last spring. There is a chance to reach great heights yet again, as the Jags have nine starters returning to the lineup.

Tatum Ahlemeyer, a Lipscomb University commit, said the expectation on the field remains the same no matter what and believes the team will be better off handling pressure this season. Ryn Tillette said she sees the growth in all the players on the team, and Evyn Williams mentioned the fact that the team feels like a family given how much time they spend with one another.

John Carroll

Head coach: Rob Crawford

Players: Anna Grace Fuller, Emma Kirkpatrick, Olivia Messina

A program is strong when advancing to the second round of the state playoffs is considered a letdown, but that’s what John Carroll did last spring. The Cavs are back and ready to rebound this season. Head coach Rob Crawford emphasizes the finer details as the season progresses, knowing that it only matters how well a team is playing toward the end of the year.

Emma Kirkpatrick said the key to the team realizing its potential is working hard each and every day. Each of the players hope to replicate the success of the football program from the fall, citing the school spirit that came along with that.

Hoover

Head coach: Nick Smith

Players: Nneka Udeh, Abby Leader, Brooklyn Gernenz, Sage Thomas

Nick Smith’s first year to coach varsity soccer was last year, but he acquitted himself well and led the Bucs to a 16-6 record and a playoff berth. This year, the Bucs have lofty goals and expect to be in the mix once again. Smith gave great credit to his players for trusting him and being patient, as well as his assistant coaches for guidance along the way.

All the players echoed a desire to reach the state final four in Huntsville. Sage Thomas is the lone college signee on the team, as she recently signed with Spring Hill College. She said the senior class’ goal this year is to leave a legacy and set a standard.

Vestavia Hills

Head coach: Brigid Meadow

Players: Anna Claire Black, Teagan McGrew, Catherine Myrick

Head coach Brigid Meadow always tells it like it is. She makes no bones about the expectations at Vestavia Hills. The girls program aims to win state championships, so falling short of that last year despite having a strong 18-3 record does not sit well.

Anna Claire Black said the Rebels’ tenacity will stand out this year. Teagan McGrew said maximum effort every day will set them over the top. Catherine Myrick mentioned that the team’s seven seniors are unified in their goals.

Other teams represented

Carver-Birmingham

Head coach Aubrey Bennett is looking to continue the rebuild of the Rams’ program after a tough 2023 season.

Springville

After winning Class 5A last spring, the Tigers are looking to do so again. Head coach Meg Childress played for the program and has a personal investment into keeping it at a high level. Maggie Nalley is a senior on this year’s team and became the first player in program to be named to the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game last summer.

Thompson

Head coach Dan DeMasters won a state title in his days at Oak Mountain and is still looking to make those same strides with the Thompson program. He believes this year’s team has the capability to be the one that gets the program “over the hump” and into the playoffs.

Huffman

Head coach Dentay Daniels has a unique story, playing rugby at Mississippi State University before getting into coaching at the high school level. As he attempts to build the Vikings into a competitive program, his players were walking the school hallways in the fall recruiting players to join the team. The players expressed optimism regarding the new culture and the positive experiences of being part of the program.

Westminster-Oak Mountain

Head coach Joe Randal is undoubtedly always the best dressed coach at any media day event, with this year being no different. He said there are plenty of new players for the Knights this season, but the standard remains unchanged. He also said his primary goal as the program’s coach is to send players to the college level.

Pelham, Helena and Calera are all Shelby County programs looking to remain competitive this spring as well.

BOYS

Hoover

Head coach: Rusty Cowley

Players: Reese Kearney, Hadi Saad, Patrick Anderson

Rusty Cowley takes over the Hoover program and is trying to get things rolling for the Bucs. He said he is hoping to elevate the level of the program on and off the field. The players said that he brings a different style that they have enjoyed learning. They also are hoping to create a strong culture and fun environment that allows them to thrive.

John Carroll

Head coach: Matt Kirkpatrick

Players: Charles Farr, Fletcher Hughey, Yossef Awad

Head coach Matt Kirkpatrick called last year’s state championship run “a lot of fun.” This year’s team has plenty to live up to in that regard, but there is already an inherent pressure to win big as a John Carroll soccer player.

Despite losing 13 seniors, this year’s senior group is focused on continuing that winning standard.

Vestavia Hills

Head coach: Leo Harlan

Players: Jack Davis, Alec Paraiso, Jack Brewer, Luke McCallum

The Vestavia Hills boys program is still looking to break through for a state title for the first time since 2014 and Leo Harlan believes this team has the capability to do that. Harlan said he has understood the importance of team bonding and culture.

Jack Davis said this year’s group wants to “change the narrative” for the Rebels and begin a track record of being one of the very top teams in Class 7A once again.

Mountain Brook

Head coach: Joe Webb

Players: Hurley Smith, John Montgomery

Mountain Brook had a great team last season, going 18-3-4 and falling in the second round of the state playoffs to eventual champion Homewood. The Spartans lost about 75% of the team’s offense from a year ago, so there are plenty of new players to bring into the fold. The Spartans will be a work in progress, but head coach Joe Webb said there are also two freshmen that could be high-impact players.

Hurley Smith said the key to the season starts with the team itself, before the players ever hit the field. Cohesiveness and camaraderie are a big deal. John Montgomery remembers fondly the state championship the Spartans won in 2022 and believes this team can use those lessons to replicate that.

Oak Mountain

Head coach: David Di Piazza

Players: Aidan Riley, Nate Joiner

Oak Mountain had a tremendous season last spring, reaching the state semifinals. Head coach David Di Piazza thinks this team could achieve even more this year, citing how far along the Eagles were in preseason training. There are a few players playing their fifth season with the varsity team and now that they are upperclassmen, big things are expected.

“We’re hungry,” Di Piazza said.

Briarwood

Head coach: Mike Bautista

Players: Emerson Maughan, Sawyer Felton

Briarwood had a strong season last spring, but fell just short of the playoffs. Head coach Mike Bautista loves the potential of this year’s Lions. They enjoy being around each other, have played together for a long time and have a deep knowledge of the game. He is hopeful this year they can break the program’s five-year playoff drought.

Emerson Maughan is hopeful the team can make the playoffs, saying the team needs to avoid getting frustrated in tough times and to remain calm. Sawyer Felton said a slight tactical shift could be an advantage for the team this year as well.

Spain Park

Head coach: Matt Hall

Players: Andrew Phillips, Grant Walter, Donovan Huynh

Spain Park has struggled the last two years following a 2021 state championship. The Jags lost so much off of that team, it’s been a building process since. There are plenty of seniors on this year’s team, though, and head coach Matt Hall believes his boys could be set up for a strong run.

Andrew Phillips said this year’s team enjoys games it has to “grit out” victories. Grant Walter said this team can win it all again. Donovan Huynh mentioned accountability as a key for the squad.

Chelsea

Head coach: Lee Miller

Players: Brock Marlow, Luke Miller, Kaleb Bass

Chelsea returned to the playoffs last season after an absence of a few years. Much of the starting lineup returns for the Hornets this year, giving head coach Lee Miller confidence heading into things. He believes soccer in Class 7A is so competitive that there is a fine line between making the state final four versus missing the playoffs altogether.

Brock Marlow believes his team as more confidence this spring, Luke Miller said the squad is focused on remaining unified, and Kaleb Bass wants his team to continue the progress from last year.

Other teams

Indian Springs

A small school like Indian Springs is forced to play in Class 6A due to all of its success as a private school in recent years. Losing in the first round of the playoffs last year is understandable given that information, but head coach Rik Tozzi refuses to use it as an excuse. Championships are the standard for Indian Springs.

Carver-Birmingham

Tenell Marshall has been coaching at Carver for 12 years and has helped build the Rams into a strong program. He backs down from no one on the schedule, even powerhouse programs. Jose Alarcon is a senior captain this year.

Leeds

Matt Manzella has a young team this year at Leeds, and his team gets high marks from the other coaches in the area. Manzella is looking to help set a standard at Leeds, which has become a top 10 program in Class 5A.

Thompson

Alex Levinson is in his first year as the head coach at Thompson. He’s been around the game most of his life and has high standards for his program.

Springville

This is a big year for Springville, as Cody Wilkerson has eight seniors that have been in the program for several years. The Tigers aim to be a team no one wants to play down the stretch of the season.

Shades Valley

Coach Antwan Peake described his team as hungry and believes the talent is present for the Mounties to have a strong season.

Jackson-Olin

Coach Joseph Lewis said the team has more players in the program this seaosn. The Mustangs will have a quality bench this season and the players have learned more about the game and improved their skills as well.

Pelham, Helena and Calera are all Shelby County programs looking to remain competitive this spring as well.