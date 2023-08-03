Spartans Roy wins tennis tournament

× Expand Bedwell and Roy

Pippa Roy, a rising Mountain Brook High School Senior and three time High School State Singles Champion, along with Luke Bedwell, a rising Vestavia Hills High School Junior, claimed the girls and boys USTA Alabama Clay Court Junior Singles Titles, respectively.

The tournament was held at Pelham Racquet Club and featured over 100 players. In their final rounds, unseeded Bedwell beat Mountain Brook’s Guy Mitchell in a closely contested 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 match, and #1 seed Roy beat Mobile’s Sarah Ladd 6-1 6-1.

Both Roy and Bedwell competed on state winning championship high school tennis teams during the 2023 season.

-Submitted by Sally Jenkins