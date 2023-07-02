Spartans athletes recognized for strong seasons

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Jack Heaps (7) dribbles the ball in a game against Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on April 11.

Several Mountain Brook High School student-athletes have received accolades and been honored for accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year.

Eleven Spartans will be part of the AHSAA All-Star Week in Montgomery in mid-July. Those teams feature some of the top rising seniors in Alabama.

James Graphos (baseball), John Robicheaux (baseball), MK Malone (cross-country), Callie Kent (cross-country), Annie Lacey (tennis), Pippa Roy (tennis), Guy Mitchell (tennis), Luke Schwefler (tennis), Ty Davis (basketball), John Montgomery (soccer) and Hannah Parant (volleyball) will all play in North-South all-star competitions during the week of July 17-21.

Graphos and Robicheaux were recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on the postseason all-state baseball team. Both players were named to the Class 6A second team for their strong seasons.

Graphos helped lead the Mountain Brook baseball team to the second round of the 6A playoffs. Robicheaux contributed to the Spartans in many facets and made the all-state team as a designated hitter.

Several soccer players made the list of all-state and all-metro players, voted on by the high school coaches across the area and throughout the state.

Vance Phillips and Jack Heaps were both selected first team all-state in all classifications. Howie Eldridge was named second team all-state as well. Phillips, Heaps and Eldridge were all also selected to the 6A first team. Montgomery was named 6A second team.

Phillips and Heaps were also first team all-metro, while Eldridge was second team. Graham Cooper and Henry Tabb were each named honorable mention.

On the girls side, Lily Pate was selected first team all-state in Class 6A. On the all-metro team, Laine Minich and Langston Lilly were named first team. Gabby Lamontagne and Sophie Hicks were each honorable mention.