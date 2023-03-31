Spartans claim 3rd at state wrestling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawn Harrison. Mountain Brook’s Coleman Bates competes in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament in Huntsville.

The Mountain Brook High School wrestling team finished in a tie for third in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament, held Feb. 16-18 in Huntsville.

The Spartans scored 134 points to finish in a deadlock with Mortimer Jordan. McAdory won 6A by scoring 160.5 points, while Gardendale tallied 138.5 to finish second.

Stephen Springfield and Allen Baker finished second in their respective weight classes overall, with Springfield wrestling in the 113-pound division and Baker wrestling at 195 pounds.

Springfield was able to beat Hartselle’s Jackson Schutt by major decision in the quarterfinals. He knocked off Mortimer Jordan’s Caleb Wright by decision in the semifinals. He was defeated by Pike Road’s John Duncan by decision in the final.

Baker won by fall over Pell City’s Stefan McGraw, beat Mae Jemison’s Kyonne Rogers by fall and defeated Mortimer Jordan’s Terrence Bowie by fall to advance to the final.

William Courtenay picked up a third-place finish at 220 pounds. After falling to Oxford’s Xavier Deramus in the opening round, he defeated Center Point’s Malik Brown, Pell City’s Malik Watts, McAdory’s Jaxon Hudgins and Hazel Green’s Matthew Rundle to take third place.

Coleman Bates (152) and Jack Windle (182) each finished fourth. Bates fell to Oxford’s Garrett Howell in the quarterfinals and again in the third-place match. Windle won two matches to reach the semifinals, where he fell to McAdory’s Savian Graham. Windle then defeated Mortimer Jordan’s Weston Tossie to get to the third-place match, where he fell to Hartselle’s Jameson Falciani.

Bill Bradford at 132 pounds and Stuart Andrews at 145 pounds each placed sixth.

Wyatt Chavez (106), Douglas Johnson (126), Nathan McCain (138), Jude Smith (160), Sam Carroll (170) and Daniel Ellis (285) also wrestled at state for the Spartans.