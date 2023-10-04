Spartans conclude region play in October

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) runs the ball during a game between the Spartans and Minor at Tony Lunceford Field in Birmingham on Sept. 8.

The schedule will do the Mountain Brook High School football team no favors in October.

The Spartans take their open date Oct. 6, but what follows are three pivotal Class 6A, Region 5 games that will determine their playoff seeding.

Mountain Brook hosts Parker on Thursday, Oct. 12, in a key game. Parker entered the season with high expectations, and early returns suggest the Thundering Herd could be in the mix for the region title this fall. The Spartans made quick work of Parker last fall, winning 35-6. The teams have met six times previously, with Mountain Brook winning all of them by double digits.

Mountain Brook remains at home the following week to take on Mortimer Jordan on Oct. 20. The two programs met for the first time last season, with the Spartans cruising to a 56-14 win. Mortimer Jordan is attempting to return to the level of success it enjoyed in the 2010s, when the Blue Devils made the playoffs eight straight years.

Mountain Brook takes to the road one final time in the regular season Oct. 27, as the Spartans head to Gardendale to take on the reigning region champs. Gardendale claimed the region title last year for the first time since 2006, keeping Mountain Brook from winning it for a third consecutive year.

Mountain Brook wraps up the regular season Nov. 2, as it welcomes Baker to Spartan Stadium. Baker has made the playoffs three straight years in Class 7A, but the Hornets haven’t won a playoff game since 1984.