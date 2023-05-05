Spartans dominate state tennis tournament

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Pippa Roy returns the ball in a doubles match with Annie Lacey against Shades Valley during the girls Class 6A tennis sectionals at the Pelham Tennis Center on Monday, April 17, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Moira Dowling returns the ball in a championship singles match against Homewood’s Lauren Brown at the Pelham Tennis Center on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Luke Schwefler returns the ball in a singles championship match against Homewood during the Class 6A tennis sectionals at the Pelham Tennis Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

MOBILE -- The Mountain Brook High School tennis team was nearly perfect at the Class 6A state tournament, held April 24-25 at the Mobile Tennis Center.

The Spartans swept the boys and girls state titles, marking the program’s first sweep of those blue map trophies since 2017. It was the girls team’s sixth consecutive state title, with the boys winning their first one in six years.

Mountain Brook won 17 of a possible 18 flights across boys and girls competitions in singles and doubles.

“It was so rewarding to watch them, because they’ve put in a lot of work,” Mountain Brook coach Susan Farlow said.

The depth of the Mountain Brook team was on full display at the state tournament, as the boys won five of the singles flights and all three doubles flights. The girls team won nine out of nine between singles and doubles. Homewood finished as the boys runner-up and Decatur was the girls runner-up, but the Spartans were over 30 points clear in both.

“They were just determined,” Farlow said.

Connor Jenkins won the state title at No. 2 singles, beating St. Pauls’ Thomas Brutkiewics 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Thomas Austin defeated Trinity Presbyterian’s James Treadwell 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 in the No. 3 singles final. At No. 4 singles, Guy Mitchell beat Hartselle’s Ben Carnes 6-2, 6-2. Max Gayden took home the No. 5 singles title, beating Homewood’s Sam Housman 6-1, 6-0. The No. 6 singles title went to George Dumas, who beat Spanish Fort’s Jacob Thom 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

Luke Schwefler finished as the runner-up to a strong Goodwin Holley of Spanish Fort in No. 1 singles. But Schwefler got his state title in No. 1 doubles, as he paired with Gayden to beat Trinity’s Samuel and James Treadwell.

Logan Woodall and Jenkins won in No. 2 doubles, beating a Spanish Fort duo 6-4, 6-0 in the final. Austin and Mitchell took the No. 3 crown by beating another Trinity pair 6-1, 6-1.

The girls winner’s report featured nothing but Mountain Brook champions. At No. 1 singles, Pippa Roy took down Decatur’s Abby Glover 6-1, 6-0. Annie Lacey picked up a win over Lillie Kidder of McGill-Toolen by the same score in the No. 2 singles final. At No. 3 singles, Ann Royal Goodson defeated St. Paul’s Emme Clement 6-7 (2), 6-1, 10-6 in a tight match. Mary Neale Polk won at No. 4 singles, with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Decatur’s Viki Blakely. At No. 5 singles, Mae Mae Lacey defeated Northridge’s Alexandra Salekin 6-1, 6-0. Senior Moira Dowling won 6-3, 6-1 over Mary Wade of Northridge.

Roy and Annie Lacey combined to take the No. 1 doubles title over Decatur’s Glover and Anna Harbin, 6-1, 6-3. Mae Mae Lacey and Ann Coleman won at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1 over a Decatur pair. Polk and Mary Jackson Darnall won at No. 3 doubles with a 6-1, 6-3 win over a duo from St. Paul’s.

Farlow said she has “never seen a more fierce competitor” than Roy, and had nothing but high marks for the whole lineup. She also commended Dowling and Darnall for their contributions. Dowling excelled in the lineup this year, and has been a captain alongside Coleman. Darnall and Goodson won state titles playing as a sophomore as well.

Farlow also gave high praise to Woodson Canterbury and Trey Stiles, senior captains for the team.

As is typically the case, the Spartans have a positive outlook for the 2024 spring season as well, so the run of state titles is likely not finished any time soon.