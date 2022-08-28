Spartans get rolling with region play in September

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) passes the ball in a Class 6A semifinal game between the Spartans and Cougars at Spartan Stadium in November 2021.

High school football season is officially underway for Mountain Brook High School. After reaching the Class 6A semifinals in each of the last two years, the Spartans begin the month of September looking to achieve the same things again (and potentially more).

In September, Mountain Brook plays three region games and renews a longtime rivalry before taking its open date at the end of the month.

The Spartans open the month and 6A, Region 5 play on Thursday, Sept. 1, at home against Minor. Mountain Brook and Minor meet for the first time since 2007 and are region opponents for the first time since that year as well. The Spartans have won three of the four meetings between the two schools.

The following week, Mountain Brook hosts Woodlawn in another region contest. The Spartans have fared well in recent years, including a 49-0 shutout win last fall. Mountain Brook holds a 13-3 edge all time and has won the last 12 meetings.

Mountain Brook then heads to Jackson-Olin, as the two teams meet in the regular season for the first time. They have met once before, however, with Mountain Brook cruising to a 45-14 win in the second round of the playoffs last year.

Mountain Brook will host Hoover on Sept. 23 as the longtime rivals meet again after not facing off the last two years. Mountain Brook last beat Hoover in 2011, with Hoover winning seven straight against the Spartans.

Mountain Brook takes its open date the last week of the month before wrapping up the regular season in October.