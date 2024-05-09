Spartans' girls earn 2nd straight triple crown

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook's Annie Kerr competes in the Pole Vault during the AHSAA Class 6A Section 2 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics Mountain Brook High School’s girls track and field team brought home the Class 6A state title for the third consecutive year at the AHSAA state outdoor track and field meet in Gulf Shores on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook's Lucy Benton competes in the girls 4x400-meter relay during the AHSAA Class 6A, Section 2 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook's Annie Lawson Finch competes in the 100 Meter Hurdles during the AHSAA Class 6A Section 2 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook's Hudson Rukstalis-Williams leads the pack in the boys 800-meter during the AHSAA Class 6A, Section 2 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force Prev Next

For the third consecutive year, the Mountain Brook High School girls outdoor track and field team won the Class 6A state meet.

The meet was held May 2-4 in Gulf Shores.

That also marks the second year in a row the Spartans have won the “triple crown,” as the girls program has won the cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field state titles in back-to-back years.

The Spartans dominated the meet, scoring 114 points, well ahead of runner-up Fort Payne’s 63.5 points. Northridge, St. Paul’s and Homewood rounded out the top five.

Annie Kerr stole the show for the Spartans, setting a 6A record in the pole vault. She won the competition, clearing 13 feet, 4 inches, to set a personal record. Kerr was also third in the triple jump, setting another personal best mark.

Lucy Benton took the top honor in the 800-meter run, posting a time of 2 minutes, 13 seconds. She also finished second in the 1,600 and fifth in the 400.

The relay teams were outstanding, as the 4x400- and 4x800-meter squads crossed the line first. The 4x400 team posted a time of 4:02, while the 4x800 team ran it in 9:25.

Callie Kent and Kennedy Hamilton also reached the podium in running events. Kent was third in the 800 and Hamilton was third in the 1,600, as each set personal bests. Hamilton was also fourth in the 3,200.

Mary Katherine Malone finished up a 2-3-4 finish in the 1,600, crossing the line fourth right behind Benton and Hamilton. Her best performance was a second-place showing in the 3,200.

Sophie Grace Rhodes was third in the javelin throw, with teammate Ella Meadows in fourth. Livy Holt was fourth in pole vault.

Anne Lawson Finch was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in 100 hurdles. Lea McCauley finished eighth in the 300 hurdles. Anna Erdberg was sixth in the 3,200.

In the discus throw, Jane Earnhardt finished sixth and Annabelle Avery finished ninth. Mary Jim Doyle was ninth in high jump.

Ella Trotter, Lucy Pankey, Kayman Hamilton and Sarah Francis Walker also contributed to the team win.

Northridge won the boys title, with Mountain Brook finishing 13th as a team.

The highlight of the day was the boys 4x800-meter relay team, which won the competition with a time of 7:52.

Hudson Rukstalis-William placed fifth in the 800, with Branum Lloyd finishing eighth. John Roberts was seventh in the 1,600 and the 3,200. The 4x400 relay team was fifth.

Stewart Griswold, Tate Hoffman, Brooks Bazemore, Braden Little, Stephen Meadows and Connor Brown were also part of the team.