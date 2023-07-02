Spartans place 3rd at state golf

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Jackson Skinner tees-off on hole 13 during the AHSAA state golf tournament at RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National Links Course in Opelika on May 16.

The Mountain Brook High School boys golf team placed third in the Class 6A state tournament, held May 15-16 at RTJ Grand National in Opelika.

UMS-Wright won the title, posting a two-day team score of 586 (10-over par). Northridge finished second at 596 (+20), with Mountain Brook coming in third at 601 (+25). Cullman scored 609 (+33) to finish fourth.

UMS-Wright’s performance snapped the Spartans’ streak of five consecutive state titles. Mountain Brook won three straight 7A titles from 2017 to 2019, then won 6A the last two years (the 2020 season was canceled).

Jackson Skinner was the top performer for Mountain Brook, as he finished tied for ninth with a two-day score of 149 (+5). After struggling to a round of 77 the first day of the tournament, Skinner posted an even-par 72 on the second day. He recorded three birdies on the second day after not recording one on the first day.

Christopher Yeilding was a single stroke behind Skinner, carding a 150 total. He shot rounds of 74 and 76 in the tournament. Yeilding was off to a great start during his second round, as he was 2-under par through 12 holes, before a tough finish left him at 76.

Carter Brooks was a stroke behind Yeilding, finishing with a 151. He posted rounds of 76 and 75.

Thomas Norris shot a 74 the first day to add to the team scoring, as did Miller Drummond’s 77 on the second day.

Spanish Fort’s Jackson Spybey was one of three players below par for the tournament and was the low medalist, shooting a 138 (-6). Stanhope Elmore’s Josiah Gilbert and Thomas Crane from UMS-Wright each shot a 142 (-2) to finish in a second-place tie.

Mountain Brook’s girls team finished fourth in the 6A tournament. Juliette Cook was the top player for the Spartans, with Mary Russell Wood, Sherrod Wilbanks and Caroline Odom also playing.