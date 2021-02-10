Spartans post runner-up finish at state indoor meet

× 1 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott competes in the girls 6A high jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott competes in the girls 6A high jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott competes in the girls 6A long jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Scott placed second in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott competes in the girls 6A long jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Scott placed second in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott competes in the girls 6A high jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott competes in the girls 6A triple jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Scott placed third in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Runners with Mountain Brook, Homewood and Briarwood compete in the boys 6A 1600 meter run during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Spenser Lamb and Mountain Brook’s Hugh Stokes compete in the boys 6A 60-meter hurdles during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Lamb placed second in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley edges out in front of Chelsea’s Cady McPhail as they compete in the girls 6A 1600 meter run during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Spenser Lamb and Mountain Brook’s Hugh Stokes compete in the boys 6A 60-meter hurdles during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Lamb placed second in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Caroline Carwie and Homewood’s Sarah Derriso compete in the girls 6A 60-meter hurdles during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Spenser Lamb and Mountain Brook’s Hugh Stokes compete in the boys 6A 60-meter hurdles during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Lamb placed second in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott competes in the girls 6A triple jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Scott placed third in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Scott competes in the girls 6A long jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Scott placed second in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook teammates huddle following the girls 6A 4x800 meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Mountain Brook placed first in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 17 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Camille Gillum competes in the girls 6A high jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School capped off the indoor track and field season with a strong performance at the state meet Feb. 6 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Mountain Brook girls put forth a great effort to finish as the Class 6A runner-up, amassing 86 points, behind only Northridge, which finished with 97 points.

The Spartans boys tallied 35 points, edging out St. Paul’s for fourth place.

Standouts for the girls team included Grayson Scott and Reagan Riley. Scott won the high jump competition, leaping 5 feet, 8 inches. She also placed second in the long jump, reaching 16-6.25. She put forth another strong effort in the triple jump, finishing at 35-8.5.

Riley placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:10.18. She also finished third in the 3,200 with a time of 11:19.

The girls dominated the relay events. They nabbed a pair of state championships, winning the 4x400 and 4x800. In the 4x400, they posted a time of 4:13.05 and in the 4x800, they clocked a 10:02.3.

Camille Gillum also earned all-state honors, grabbing third place in the high jump with a 5-2.

Several other girls scored points for the Spartans as well. Lucy Benton and Hunter Anderson finished seventh and eighth in the 800, while Mary Katherine Malone finished fourth in the 1,600. Clark Stewart was strong in the 3,200, placing fifth. Julia Grooms was fourth in the pole vault. The 4x200 relay was sixth and was the team’s best time in the event all season.

Madeline Baltz was seventh and Allie Story was ninth in the shot put, both posting personal bests.

The boys team featured three all-state performers. Hugh Stokes posted a third-place finish in the 60 hurdles, finishing that race in 8.57 seconds. Davis Plowden posted a time of 1:57.52 in the 800, good enough for third. Thomas Renneker was third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 14 feet.

Clayton Collins ran a personal best 4:32.94 in the 1,600, good enough for sixth place. Also scoring points for the boys were Renneker (eighth in 60 hurdles) and Collins (seventh in 3,200), Caleb Mumm (eighth in pole vault). The boys 4x800 relay team finished fourth, the 4x200 was sixth (best time of the season) and the 4x400 was seventh.

Caroline Carwie and Nicholas Miller also competed for the Spartans at state.