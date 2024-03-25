Spartans soccer defeats Vestavia

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Langston Lilly (23) reacts after scoring a goal for the Spartans in a match against Vestavia Hills at Mountain Brook High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ Addison Mizerany (6) in a match between the Spartans and Rebels at Mountain Brook High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Martha Mae Smith (13) smiles after scoring for the Spartans in a match against Vestavia Hills at Mountain Brook High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Martha Mae Smith and Langston Lilly each scored goals, goalkeeper Laine Minich recorded a clean sheet, and the Mountain Brook High School girls soccer team beat Vestavia Hills 2-0 last Thursday night.

The Spartans’ victory was their first over the Rebels since the 2014-15 season.

Entering the night, Vestavia sported an 11-3 record and was ranked third in Class 7A in the coaches poll. The Rebels had claimed seven consecutive rivalry matches against Mountain Brook, winning each game by an average of nearly three goals.

Despite their eagerness to break the losing streak, the Spartans’ preparation was no different than it would be for any game, Mountain Brook head coach Adam Johnson said.

“The challenge that we gave the girls was the same challenge we’ve given them all season, which is that we don’t compete against another team, we just compete against ourselves. We take where we left off the day before and we compete against that version of ourselves,” he said.

“The second challenge we gave the girls was to stay focused on their job and executing the game,” Johnson added. “With spring break looming and everybody feeling the need for a break, could they stay focused?”

Backed by its home crowd, Mountain Brook was aggressive from the opening whistle. Just five minutes into the game, Smith found the back of the net on a tap-in. Fifteen minutes later, Lilly doubled the lead. A long shot whistled off the left goalpost after the halftime break, keeping pressure on the Rebels.

“What we’ve noticed is that it usually takes us about 20 minutes, 25 minutes to really get moving,” said Johnson. “We told them, ‘Here we are. We have to make one last push to get through the first leg of the season. You have to come out full speed and you have to start at match tempo.’ We were dialed in and going from the start, and it made the difference.”

Mountain Brook’s defense, which has not allowed a goal since March 5, recorded its fourth consecutive shutout. Vestavia, despite fielding one of the state’s most prolific offenses, was unable to make a dent in the Spartans’ back line.

Johnson pegged defensive excellence as the catalyst for Mountain Brook’s aggression.

“Our defense is absolutely dialed in. They're so composed. I don’t know if you ever see our defenders get rattled,” said Johnson. “They stay organized — composure is the best way to say it. It starts with [Minich], our goalie. She gives incredible direction in the back and she keeps them sharp and she’s able to organize them and they respond well to her. Knowing that it’s going to take your best game for you to get a goal on us allows us to really go full speed up front.”

Mountain Brook now boasts a record of 8-2-2, a rivalry win, and an area championship. Despite these achievements, the Spartans continue to be hungry and ambitious, says Johnson.

“We have nothing to prove and we have a lot to accomplish. Tonight we gave ourselves that extra bit of accomplishment that just proved to ourselves we know what we’re doing,” he said.

Both teams will continue their seasons after spring break. Mountain Brook will play at Gadsden City on April 4, while Vestavia will visit Chelsea on April 5.