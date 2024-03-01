Spartans softball continues to climb

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Marrison Kearse (21) pitches in a game against Woodlawn last season. Kearse is one of the Spartans’ three seniors this spring.

The Mountain Brook High School softball team was a mere inning away from reaching the Class 6A state tournament last spring.

It’s a far cry from where the program was just a few short years ago, as Heather McGuirk has continued to elevate things in her five years as head coach.

Mountain Brook actually held a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning of an East Regional elimination game against Pell City, a team that has stacked multiple state tournament runs in recent years. But Pell City rallied and won the contest, putting an end to Mountain Brook’s season.

The Spartans had a great season, going 24-12-1, sweeping through regular-season area play and the area tournament. They notched three wins at the regional tournament before getting eliminated.

That has only added fuel to the fire, as the Spartans appear to have a shot at taking the next step this season and returning to the state tournament.

“The girls have been working extremely hard this offseason,” McGuirk said. “They have put in tons of work to prepare for this season.”

McGuirk has seen some intangible things that are hard to measure begin to develop over the offseason. She’s hopeful that will end up paying dividends on the field as the season begins.

“The heart of this team is second to none,” she said. “We have created a culture that emphasizes family, and the girls have bought into a strong and focused mindset.”

Annie Gregory, Marrison Kearse and Emma Stearns are seniors for this year’s team, and they have been three solid and reliable players over their careers.

Gregory and Kearse will be two of Mountain Brook’s top pitchers, while also playing infield when they aren’t in the circle. Stearns is an anchor at first base and provides power in the middle of the order. All three will be key cogs in the batting lineup.

“Each player brings something special to the team,” McGuirk said. “They balance out each other’s personalities very well. They lead by example, bring humor when needed, and love their teammates and the game.”

There is plenty to look forward to in the junior and sophomore classes as well. Claire Robinett has plenty of experience and will take hold of an infield spot. Edith Kaplan battled injuries last year but, when healthy, is one of the top hitters in the area. Reagan Rape also returns in the outfield.

McGuirk believes the 2024 chapter could be a great one for the Spartans. The program has taken progressive steps in her time there, continually climbing and striving for incremental improvements. She has witnessed some impressive things over the fall and winter months and is eager to see how well the team plays on the field this year.

“The story of this year’s team started back in the fall,” she said. “We have had a few things to overcome already, and they have done so with so much grace. This group is very special.

“They have implemented the value of family and have absolutely created exactly that. I am extremely excited to see what all this team achieves this year.”