Spartans softball putting another foot forward

Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook's Ellie Pitts (20) pitches in game one of the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament against Homewood at the Chelsea Sports Complex May 3. Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook's Patty Ann Frierson (16) catches a pitch from Ellie Pitts as the Spartans face Clay-Chalkville in a game at the Mountain Brook High School softball field March 2, 2022.

The Mountain Brook High School softball program has taken positive steps in each of coach Heather McGuirk’s previous four seasons.

But the step the Spartans took last season was a significant one, as they posted a winning record and returned to the regional tournament for the first time since 2014.

“The biggest part was proving to ourselves and our school that we can compete,” McGuirk said. “We’ve rebuilt the program from the bottom in a short amount of time. The excitement that it brought to our program and showing that we can win was huge.”

The program is also continuing to gain traction throughout the Mountain Brook community. In addition to all the field and facility improvements in the last few years, McGuirk said the numbers in the program are trending higher once again this year.

“The excitement around the sport of softball in Mountain Brook, it’s been incredible,” she said.

This season, Mountain Brook will look to take yet another step forward. For McGuirk, that means making it back to regionals and competing even better this season.

“Let’s continue to work hard and try to raise the bar little by little as we go,” she said.

The pieces are in place for the Spartans to do that, as they have a significant amount of returning experience this spring.

“So far, things are looking really good,” McGuirk said. “The kids are working hard, and they’re great kids. The attitudes and all that are fantastic.”

Ellie Pitts and Patty Ann Frierson are this year’s two seniors. Frierson is the team’s primary catcher, a position that requires leadership to begin with. Pitts is a pitcher and a versatile player as well.

“They’re a vital part to the team,” McGuirk said. “Watching both of them grow up has been a lot of fun.”

Marrison Kearse and Annie Gregory will throw plenty of innings this season as well. Gregory has returned to Mountain Brook after spending the past two years at John Carroll. McGuirk said adding her to the team’s pitching staff is “exciting.”

Gregory, Kearse and Pitts all play in the infield in addition to their pitching abilities. Sophomore Edith Kaplan and junior Emma Stearns are back on the corners as well. Claire Robinett can play in the infield or outfield, and Pearl Kast and Reagan Rape are returning outfielders as well.

In other words, there are plenty of familiar faces around the diamond.

“It’s been huge, not having to completely rebuild this year, like we have in the past,” McGuirk said. “Being able to go out there where everybody knows each other, they have great relationships with each other.”

Mountain Brook will be competing this season against Homewood, Woodlawn and Shades Valley in area play, with the Spartans heavy favorites to be one of the top two teams to advance to regionals.

After opening the season in a strong Red & Blue Classic, hosted by Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook is also playing in tournaments at Pelham, Clay-Chalkville and Gulf Shores throughout the year. The Spartans will play the likes of Chelsea, Hueytown and Briarwood during regular season play.