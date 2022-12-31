Spartans sweep cross-country state titles

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics. The Mountain Brook boys and girls cross-country teams hold the Class 6A championship trophies on Nov. 5 at Oakville Indian Mounds.

The Mountain Brook High School boys and girls cross-country teams swept the Class 6A state meet Nov. 5 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

The girls team scored 33 points, well clear of second-place Homewood’s 88 points. Mountain Brook and Homewood finished 1-2 in the boys race as well, although the scores were a little tighter. The Spartans scored 47 points to 65 for the Patriots.

It is the first time since 2011 that the Spartans swept the boys and girls state titles in the same year.

Mountain Brook was the favorite heading into both races, but with sloppy course conditions and a strong challenge from Homewood, the Spartans knew they would need to step up and have a strong day.

“We were happy with the way it turned out,” Mountain Brook head coach Michael McGovern said.

In the girls race, three Spartans finished in the top 10. Reagan Riley completed the cross-country season with another dominant performance, winning the race with a 5k time of 17 minutes, 57 seconds. It was the senior’s sixth state meet to compete in and her second straight state title.

Mary Katherine Malone and Virginia Averyt finished fifth and sixth, running in 19:13 and 19:22, respectively. It was a terrific day for Averyt, as she improved from finishing in the 20s in last season’s state race and is now looking to run at the college level.

Gracie Walker (11th) and Kennedy Hamilton (14th) each finished in the top 15 to earn all-state status as well. Callie Kent (16th), Holland Finch (19th) and Lucy Benton (20th) all ran in the top 20 as well. Ellie Fooshee and Reese Thomas rounded out the Mountain Brook roster.

The girls were able to show their dominance and depth, performing the way they did without an injured Clark Stewart, one of the top runners on the team and in the state. The Spartans are hoping to get her back on the track in the next few months.

The boys team broke a string of consecutive years finishing as the runner-up with its first title since 2017.

“They wanted to get the job done this year,” McGovern said.

For the boys, Clayton Collins was the top performer, finishing second by running his race in 15:56. Braden Little also posted a top 10, running in ninth. Harry Clark and George Pelekis finished 12th and 13th, giving the Spartans four all-state runners. Jack Chapman (16th), Denton Russell (18th) and Branum Lloyd (19th) all posted top 20 finishes. Tate Hoffman, Joseph Spencer and Gann Trucks ran for the Spartans as well.

Mountain Brook has begun the indoor track and field season as well, with plans to compete in a few events in January. The Ice Breaker Invitational on Jan. 7, the Hump Day Octameet on Jan. 11 and the Last Chance Invitational on Jan. 27 will all be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Class 6A state meet will be held the first weekend of February at the Birmingham CrossPlex as well. The Mountain Brook girls will go for their first indoor state title since 2017, while the boys are aiming for a similarly strong campaign behind a big senior class.