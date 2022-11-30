Spartans volleyball finishes in final four

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Paige Parant (21) hits the ball at the net to score for the Spartans in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Oct. 26. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) and Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) jump to block a hit at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Oct. 26. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Prev Next

For many programs, a trip to the semifinals of the state volleyball tournament would be a unique accomplishment.

But the Mountain Brook High School volleyball program has achieved so much success in recent years — winners of three straight state titles and six in the last eight years — that a semifinal exit Oct. 26 in the Class 6A tournament left the Spartans hoping for more.

Bayside Academy, a school that has won 20 consecutive state championships at various levels, knocked off Mountain Brook in four sets (25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17) at the Birmingham CrossPlex, ending the Spartans’ season.

Spanish Fort defeated Bayside Academy for the 6A state title.

“Bayside played well. They were ready to go, and so were we. We knew going in that it was going to be a really fun, competitive semifinal match,” Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner said following the Spartans’ final match.

The Spartans rallied after a slow start to even the match at a set apiece, but Bayside controlled play in the third and fourth sets to take the match.

Mountain Brook came out of the gates that morning and earned a 3-1 win over Northridge in the quarterfinals (25-11, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17).

“They were excited,” Gardner said. “They were definitely working through a lot of nerves in that quarterfinal match, and they were an emotional roller coaster during it, but they were able to settle in and get that first win of the day.”

In the quarterfinal match, Paige Parant led the offense with 12 kills to go along with 8 digs. Hannah Parant had a terrific all-around match, finishing with 33 assists, 7 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs and a pair of aces. Mae Mae Lacey had 10 kills and 5 blocks, and Ann Coleman finished with 9 kills and 2 digs.

Mountain Brook advanced to the state tournament by winning the 6A North Regional in Huntsville, winning all four of its matches without dropping a set. The Spartans hovered around the .500 mark for much of the season’s first month but took off after returning from challenging tournaments in Florida and South Carolina.

“What I’m going to remember about this group is the growth,” Gardner said. “They are not the same team that they were in August. To see how individuals grew and the team grew, it was so much fun, and it was such a special group of girls, it made being in the gym and competing fun.”

Addie Holden, Anna Frances Adams and Caroline Heck were the Spartans’ three seniors this year. Gardner called them “dream seniors” and lauded their “servant leadership” throughout the year.

“Although they aren’t walking out with the blue map, they are leaving this program better than what they found it,” Gardner said. “What more can you ask from seniors? I’m really proud of them.”

Mountain Brook finished the season with a 38-17 record.