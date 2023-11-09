Spartans win on senior night

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Annie and Mae Mae Lacey with their parents and head coach Mattie Garner. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Ava Gillis with her parents. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Alice Garzon with her parents. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Paige and Hannah Parant with their parents. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team put together an impressive regular season, as the Spartans eclipsed 30 wins at the beginning of October and kept on winning from there.

The Spartans celebrated Senior Night on Oct. 3 with a win over Spain Park.

That night, Mountain Brook honored seniors Paige Parant, Hannah Parant, Annie Lacey, Mae Mae Lacey, Alice Garzon and Ava Gillis.

As of press time, the Spartans were in the midst of their playoff run.

Check villagelivingonline.com for updates on their chase for a state championship.