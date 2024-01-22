Spartans win wrestling duals title

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Sam Carroll defeats Weston Tossie in the 190-pound weight class during the championship round of the AHSAA Class 6A state wrestling duals at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Spartans celebrate after claiming the AHSAA Class 6A state wrestling title following a match against Mortimer Jordan at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Wyatt Chavez reacts after defeating Mortimer Jordan’s Brooks Morton in the 108-pound weight class during the championship round of the AHSAA Class 6A state wrestling duals at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Mountain Brook High School notched its second straight Class 6A wrestling duals state championship last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Spartans beat Mortimer Jordan 39-31 in the finals, winning the first six matches of the competition and hanging on for the win.

Mountain Brook opened up a 33-0 lead, with wins by Jude Smith, Stuart Andrews, Sam Carroll, Carter Colvin, Daniel Ellis, Wyatt Chavez and Bobby Rutkoff. Davis Smith also notched a win for the Spartans as well.

Earlier in the day, Mountain Brook defeated Pike Road 48-34 in the semifinals. Notably, Ellis won his match with a pin in just 13 seconds. Christopher Brown needed only 34 seconds to win his match. The Spartans took a comfortable 48-16 lead before forfeiting the final three matches.

Hewitt-Trussville finished third in the Class 7A duals tournament. In the semifinal round Friday, the Huskies fell to Huntsville 36-30. Deuce Alston, Zack Chatman and Gavin Battle each won by pin for Hewitt.

The Huskies rebounded to dominate the consolation final, beating Smiths Station 54-18. At one point, they won eight straight matches, with Tucker Winn and Mason Holloway bookending the long streak.

Huntsville defeated Enterprise 56-16 in the finals.

The girls wrestling state tournament was also held last week.

Chelsea’s Heather Butler took home second place in the 152-pound division. Butler advanced to the final, where she was defeated by an unbeaten Mackenzie Schultz of Enterprise.

Christiana Belcher of Vestavia Hills finished third at 165 pounds, as she made a run through the consolation bracket and beat Daphne’s Taliah Wade by fall in the third-place match.

AHSAA contributed to this report.