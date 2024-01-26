Sports Turf completes athletic facility at MBJH

Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has completed the athletic facility at Mountain Brook Junior High School. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose practice venue for Mountain Brook Schools that includes the construction of an artificial turf field, tennis courts, lighting, concessions, netting, retaining walls and a parking lot along with concrete and landscaping work.

“It’s an honor to continue providing high-level athletic facilities for the Spartans,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “Mountain Brook’s schools place a great importance on its athletic facilities, and we’re happy to provide surfaces that meet its needs for student athletes to excel.”

Sports Turf constructed an artificial turf field featuring an economical system to host multiple sport practices in any weather condition. The system features Astro Turf’s Rhino SF (slit film) to provide the facility with exceptional wear resistance for durability.

Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces across five states, from colleges to professional venues. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.