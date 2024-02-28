Spartans hang on, set up state title rematch

× 1 of 66 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook's Ty Davis (3) shoots a 3-pointer guarded by Carver-Montgomery's Landon Parker (0) in the first half of a boys Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 66 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook's Carson Romero (0) dribbles the ball in the first half of a boys Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 66 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. BIRMINGHAM – They’ve been there and done that. Quite a few times, actually.

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team has played so many games on the floor of the BJCC’s Legacy Arena over the last 12 years, it could almost be viewed at as an alternate home site for the Spartans.

That experience paid off Wednesday afternoon, as the Spartans, backed by a sea of neon-clad fans, pushed past Carver-Montgomery 46-43 in the Class 6A semifinals.

Carver made the finish interesting, scoring four points in the final minute to cut the deficit to 45-43 with five seconds to play and a pair of free throws that could have tied the game. But after a miss on the first and an intentional miss on the second, Mountain Brook’s Henry Hufham came up with the game-sealing rebound to clinch the Spartans’ spot in the championship.

“Hats off to Henry for a huge rebound,” said senior guard Ty Davis, who fouled out on that play with just a few seconds remaining.

Ty Davis led the way for the Spartans with 15 points, albeit on 5-of-15 shooting. He contributed six assists and brought down five rebounds. Although things got tight in the closing seconds, Mountain Brook leaned on that experience to pull through.

“It’s my third final four, so I know anything can happen,” he said. “The experience of over the season and the past two years, we’ve had seven guys to play in two final fours and now the championship.”

Mountain Brook will make its 10th state championship game appearance in the last 12 years on Saturday, when the Spartans take on Buckhorn in the state final. It’s a rematch from last year’s title game that Buckhorn won.

Buckhorn defeated Helena 60-47 earlier Wednesday in the other 6A semifinal.

“They’re a very good team but I’m happy we can be in a rematch with them,” said Hufham, who led the Spartans with nine rebounds in the game. “All the experience with them, it’s a lot of motivation.”

Mountain Brook got off to a hot start in the contest, getting off to a 10-0 start. But once Carver settled in, the Wolverines played well, scoring the next 15 points to bridge the first and second quarters. Carver began the second quarter by hitting 8-of-11 shots to take the advantage.

Carver’s 23-21 halftime lead didn’t last long, as John Carwie hit a 3-pointer to give Mountain Brook the lead back. The Spartans never trailed again, despite Carver keeping it close, getting as close as 40-39.

“Survive and advance is the name of the game this time of year,” Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis said. “It wasn’t our cleanest game by any stretch, but we’re glad to be playing on Saturday.”

Carson Romero scored seven points for the Spartans, with Carwie and Jack Bakken each adding six. Conor McPherson led Carver with 14 points.

Mountain Brook’s game against Buckhorn is set for 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Arena.