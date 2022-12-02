Spartans fall in state championship, ending magical run

× 1 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook teammates hug one another following the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (33) tackles Saraland quarterback KJ Lacey (9) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) runs the ball during the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (33) looks to the crowd after sacking Saraland quarterback KJ Lacey (9) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) runs the ball during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) passes the ball during the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (33) tackles Saraland quarterback KJ Lacey (9) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook kicker Jack Heaps (11) kicks the extra point during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Will Waldrop (18) runs the ball during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) runs the ball during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) runs the ball during the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) runs the ball into the end zone during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) scores a touchdown during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) runs the ball during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) returns the ball during the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook kicker Jack Heaps (11) kicks off during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) catches a pass during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Hampton King (38) tackles Saraland wide receiver/quarterback Ryan Williams (1) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook kicker Jack Heaps (11) kicks a field goal during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook fans hold signs in the stands during the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Clyde Beavers (20) tackles Saraland wide receiver Jordan Dees (16) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook kicker Jack Heaps (11) kicks off during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) looks to pass the ball as Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis (8) moves in on coverage during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) returns the ball during the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook offensive lineman William Courtenay (57) and Mountain Brook offensive/defensive lineman Harrison Dukes (67)during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) runs the ball during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) looks to make a pass during the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) catches a pass during the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Mountain Brook football team participates in the Spartan Walk as they make their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook fans and family line the sidewalk as they cheer on the Spartans during the Spartan Walk as the team makes their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 32 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Mountain Brook football team participates in the Spartan Walk as they make their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 33 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Mountain Brook football team participates in the Spartan Walk as they make their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 34 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager and the Mountain Brook football team participate in the Spartan Walk as they make their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 35 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Spartan cheerleaders lead the Mountain Brook football team during the Spartan Walk as they make their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 36 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook fans and family line the sidewalk as they cheer on the Spartans during the Spartan Walk as the team makes their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 37 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook fans and family line the sidewalk as they cheer on the Spartans during the Spartan Walk as the team makes their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 38 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager and the Mountain Brook football team participate in the Spartan Walk as they make their way into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland in Auburn on Fridaay, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 39 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook linebacker Vaughn Frost (36) tackles Saraland wide receiver/quarterback Ryan Williams (1) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 40 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) catches a pass during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 41 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook fans cheer after a touchdown during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 42 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) scores during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 43 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (33) is helped off the field following an injury in final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Class 6A state championship game against Saraland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 44 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) runs the ball during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 45 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) moves away from Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis (8) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 46 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) is brought down by Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis (8) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 47 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) hugs a coach on the sideline as the clock runs down during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 48 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) looks to make a play during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 49 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook kicker Jack Heaps (11) kicks the extra point during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 50 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Tucker Crawford (29) tackles Saraland running back Sante McWilliams (2) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 51 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Clyde Beavers (20) tackles Saraland running back Sante McWilliams (2) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 52 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Tucker Crawford (29) tackles Saraland running back Sante McWilliams (2) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 53 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) carries the ball after catching a pass during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 54 of 70 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook defensive back Mac Palmer (16) tackles Saraland quarterback/wide receiver Brooks Womble (15) during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mountain Brook fell to Saraland 38-17. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 55 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook defensive lineman Parker Avery (91) gets in the face of Saraland quarterback KJ Lacey (9) and tips the pass incomplete during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 56 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) tries to put the move on Saraland defensive back Eddrick White (14) in the fourth quarter of the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 57 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) hits the hole as he carries for positive yardage during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 58 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook linebacker Trenton Wright (33) celebrates his tackle for loss during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 59 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) passes the ball on first down during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 60 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) carries the ball during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 61 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook's Tucker Crawford (29) makes the tackle saving a big gain during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 62 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook's Vaughn Frost (36) and Mac Palmer (16)combine to stop the Saraland ball carrier during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 63 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) gets hits by a host of Spartans after gaining positive yards during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 64 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook's Braxton Dean (13) works to get outside during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 65 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) gets into open field during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 66 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) gets pushed out of bounds after picking up a first down during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 67 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook tight end Carter Kelley (43) grabs the pass and heads to the outside for positive yardage during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 68 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) makes the catch and then works to reach across the goal line for a third quarter score during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 69 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook tight end Carter Kelley (43) gets taken down after gaining positive yards during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. × 70 of 70 Expand Photo by Eric Starling Mountain Brook vs Saraland FB 2022 Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) carries the ball during the Class 6A championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Photo by Eric Starling. Prev Next

AUBURN – Mountain Brook High School’s return to the state championship didn’t go according to plan, but the moment was the realization of a long-held dream for the Spartans seniors.

Those seniors fell to Saraland 38-17 on Friday night in the Class 6A state championship game, the final game of the Super 7 championships at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

The state title was the first in Saraland’s program history, following runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2018.

Mountain Brook was in its first state championship appearance since 1996, meaning none of the players on the current roster were alive the last time their program was on the biggest stage. But there was a deep-rooted belief from childhood that they could take their community to the pinnacle of high school football.

“I’ve dreamed about something like this since I was 5 or 6 years old,” senior linebacker Vaughn Frost said. “I played at Jordan-Hare Stadium and not a lot of people can say that.”

Senior quarterback John Colvin added, “It’s a lot of fun when you know you’ve put the work in to be there.”

That was certainly the case for this Mountain Brook team. The Spartans had an incredible run over the final month, following a tough loss to Gardendale on Oct. 21. Mountain Brook put together an impressive stretch after that, blowing out Baker in the regular season finale and beating Pinson Valley, Gadsden City, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals in the playoffs. The team broke through this year after being stopped in the semifinals each of the last two seasons.

“The big thing we challenged our players to all year was to play the game with joy and with love for the game and for one another,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. “It’s been heartwarming. It’s been an incredible year.”

Saraland’s Ryan Williams was the star of the show on Friday night. He scored all four of his touchdowns in a dominant first half. Saraland spread him out wide, handed the ball to him and snapped the ball directly to him, all to great effect.

Williams, a sophomore committed to the University of Alabama, opened the game’s scoring with a 61-yard run late in the first quarter. On Saraland’s next possession, he caught a 24-yard ball from KJ Lacey to make it 14-0. Williams scored on a 58-yard rush on fourth down and followed that up with a 1-yard rush on the final play of the first half.

Yeager said he was one of the top three players he’s coached against in his time at Mountain Brook.

“Ryan’s a tremendous young man and a tremendous football player,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said following the game.

Williams finished the night with 272 offensive yards, 188 receiving and 84 rushing. He was named MVP of the game for his efforts.

Mountain Brook (12-3) got its offense going in the second quarter, with Jack Heaps kicking a 33-yard field goal and Cole Gamble scoring a 1-yard touchdown run. But Saraland got a big momentum shift just before the half, with Williams scoring his fourth touchdown on the final play after a replay review put two seconds back on the clock.

Even though Mountain Brook went into the half down 28-10, Yeager said his team never quit.

“I’m proud that we played better in the second half than we played in the first half,” Yeager said. “I didn’t know how much gas we had in the tank, but the kids gave every ounce they had in the tank.”

Frost led the Mountain Brook defense with 15 tackles on the night, while fellow senior Trent Wright, who exited the game in the final minutes with an injury, had 10 tackles.

Mountain Brook cut the deficit to 31-17 early in the fourth quarter, but a turnover on its next possession and ensuing Saraland touchdown effectively put the game out of reach.

Colvin had a solid evening for the Spartans, completing 16-of-27 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. His top target was Clark Sanderson, who caught 10 balls for 153 yards and a 26-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter.

Saraland limited the dominant rushing attack of Mountain Brook to 67 yards on the night. Cole Gamble carried 20 times for 75 yards after going for over 200 yards in three of the team’s five playoff games.

“They did a better job tonight and it is what it is,” Yeager said. “I tip my hat to them, they’re a championship football team.”

But at the end of a tough night for the Spartans, receiver Rob Gillespie ran up to Yeager to make good on a promise he made many years ago. Gillespie attended a youth football camp nearly a decade ago. At the end of it, he took a picture with Yeager and told him they would recreate the moment at the state championship once Gillespie was on the high school team.

“Tonight, Rob came and found me, and it all came rushing back to me,” Yeager said.

Even after defeat, it was clear the last 15 weeks of games meant a great deal to the team and the program.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Tucker Crawford said.

Click here to view photos from the state championship game.