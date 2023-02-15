Sub-regional basketball: Spartans move on

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s John Colvin (12) shoots a layup in a game against Pell City at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Several high school basketball teams in the Starnes Media coverage area advanced to the state playoffs, tipping things off in the sub-regional round Monday and Tuesday evenings. Class 7A teams advance straight to the regional tournament, but Classes 1A-6A compete in a sub-regional game for the right to play at regionals.

Briarwood girls move on

The Briarwood girls basketball team beat Chilton County 56-44 on Monday in the Class 6A sub-regional round, advancing to the regional tournament. Taylor Smith led the Lady Lions with 23 points on the night. Emma Kerley scored 15 points, Mary Beth Dicen added 8 and Colleen Lehane scored 6 points.

Briarwood will face Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, at the Central Regional.

Clay girls roll

The Clay-Chalkville girls cruised past Cullman 62-37 on Monday in the Class 6A sub-regional round, advancing to the regional tournament. The Lady Cougars were led by Kamoriah Gaines, who scored 18 points in the contest. Kimora Brewster scored 14 points and Brooklyn Phillips added 10 points.

Clay-Chalkville heads to Wallace State Community College for the Northwest Regional on Friday, as the Lady Cougars take on Muscle Shoals at noon.

Spartans make it back to Jacksonville

The Mountain Brook boys advanced to the regional tournament by beating Gadsden City 69-47 on Tuesday evening in the Class 6A sub-regional round. Kyle Layton led the Spartans with 15 points in the game. Julius Clark scored 12 points, Carson Romero added 11 points and Ty Davis scored 10 points to give the team four double-digit scorers in the game.

Mountain Brook will take on Parker at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Class 6A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University.

Pinson remains unbeaten

Pinson Valley’s boys made a statement in a 75-45 win over Hartselle. The Indians featured four double-figure scorers in the contest, led by Terry Coner, who had 18 points and 4 assists. Caleb White added 14 points and 3 rebounds. Clyde Walters posted a double-double, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Amari Bowen tallied 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Raymon McCants finished with 8 points.

Pinson Valley now heads to Wallace State for the Northwest Regional, where the Indians will face Muscle Shoals on Friday.

Clay, John Carroll fall

On Tuesday, Clay-Chalkville’s boys fell to Cullman 64-37, as the Cougars season came to a close with the loss. The John Carroll boys also fell to Ramsay 85-45 in the Class 5A sub-regional round, ending the Cavs season.