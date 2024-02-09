Sub-regional roundup: Lady Spartans fall to Minor

The high school basketball sub-regional round for Classes 1A-6A took place for the girls on Friday night. Clay-Chalkville, Briarwood and Mountain Brook each played in 6A sub-regional games, with Clay-Chalkville winning to advance to the regional tournament.

Clay-Chalkville 65, Columbia 28: Clay-Chalkville had no trouble with visiting Columbia in the sub-regional round Friday night. Kamoriah Gaines led the Lady Cougars with 16 points. Kimora Brewster added 14 points and Kameron Sanders finished with 13 points.

Clay-Chalkville now advances to play in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. The Lady Cougars will face six-time defending state champion and top-ranked Hazel Green on Thursday in the regional semifinal.

Minor 58, Mountain Brook 46: Mountain Brook fell to Minor in the sub-regional round Friday at Spartan Arena. The Lady Spartans finished the season with a 19-11 record.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Briarwood 14: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, one of the top teams in Class 6A, stifled Briarwood and beat the Lady Lions in the sub-regional round Friday. Briarwood finished the season with a record of 17-11.