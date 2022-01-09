The Reset: Spartans basketball teams win a pair

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Emily Straughn (22) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Oak Mountain’s Abby Gordon in a game at Spartan Arena on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began play last week with home wins Monday. The Lady Spartans kept up their strong play with a dominant 79-30 win over Calera. Libby Geisler had a monster game to lead the team in scoring, as she dropped 28 points in the contest. Emma Stearns poured in 17 points and Emily Straughn chipped in 9 points.

The Mountain Brook boys avenged a loss from last week by toppling Hoover 67-60 in a rematch of the Big Orange Classic final. The Spartans got solid performances from several players, with four players reaching double figures in scoring. Ty Davis posted a double-double with 13 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds. Charlie McKimmon and Dive Rowe scored 12 points each and combined for 9 rebounds. Kyle Layton added 10 points and 4 rebounds in the game.

Mountain Brook’s girls posted another convincing win Thursday evening, dispatching Carver-Birmingham 65-33. Four Lady Spartans reached double figures in the game, with MJ Lassiter’s 14 points and 9 rebounds leading the way for the team. Straughn had 13 points and chipped in 4 rebounds. Francie Morris and Stearns each added 12 points, with Morris also tallying 5 assists and 7 rebounds. Sarah Passink commanded the offense, finishing with 5 assists to go along with her 4 points.

The Mountain Brook boys earned a 72-63 win over a solid Pelham team on Friday evening. Several Spartans contributed to the victory in a big way. Julius Clark was the top scorer, as he went for 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks. Davis notched a second straight double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. Layton filled up the stat sheet, registering 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. McKimmon had 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Jackson Beatty added 7 points and 3 steals.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team won the Class 6A, Region 5 duals tournament last week. The Spartans outscored their opponents 467-76 and will host the first round of the state duals tournament later this week.

